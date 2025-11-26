Preview: Getafe vs Elche - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matt Law | 26 Nov 2025 10:50 , Last updated: 27 Nov 2025 20:41

Getafe will be bidding to bounce back from successive defeats in Spain's top flight when they continue their campaign with a home fixture against Elche on Friday.

The capital outfit are seventh in the La Liga table, boasting 17 points from their opening 13 matches of the campaign, while the visitors are 10th, claiming 16 points from their first 13 games of the 2025-26 season.

Match preview

Getafe boast a record of five wins, two draws and six defeats from their 13 league matches this season, with a total of 17 points leaving them in seventh spot in the division, four points behind sixth-placed Espanyol.

The Deep Blue Ones have had a solid season to date, also including an incredible 11-0 win over Inter de Valdemoro in the first round of the Copa del Rey, but they will enter this match off the back of successive defeats.

Indeed, Jose Bordalas's side were beaten 1-0 by Mallorca ahead of the November international break, before going down 1-0 to Atletico Madrid last time out, so the hosts will be aiming to avoid a third straight loss here.

Getafe and Elche have only actually met on 20 previous occasions, and 10 of those fixtures have finished level, with the former claiming six wins to Elche's four.

The last meeting between the two sides ended in a 1-1 draw in May 2023, but Elche have been victorious in two of the last four clashes.

© Imago Elche will enter this match off the back of an excellent result, having drawn 2-2 with division leaders Real Madrid. The Green-striped ones actually took a 2-1 lead against Los Blancos in the 84th minute of the fixture, but Jude Bellingham levelled the scores soon after, with the hosts denied what would have been a famous win. Eder Sarabia's side finished second in the Segunda Division last season to secure a return to the top level, and they have impressed this term, boasting a record of three wins, seven draws and three defeats from their 13 matches to collect 16 points, which has left them 10th in the table. Elche are unbeaten at home this season, but they are yet to win on their travels, drawing three and losing three of their six matches away from their own ground. Getafe, meanwhile, have a record of two wins, two draws and two defeats from their six games on home soil, so it is shaping up to be an interesting battle in gameweek 14 of the 2025-26 La Liga campaign.

Getafe La Liga form:

LLWWLL

Getafe form (all competitions):

LWWWLL

Elche La Liga form:

LDLLDD

Elche form (all competitions):

DLWLDD

Team News

Getafe are again set to be without the services of Davinchi and Yvan Neyou on Friday evening due to injury problems.

Meanwhile, the hosts will also be missing Abdel Abqar, Mario Martin and Luis Milla through suspension, with the trio all picking up milestone yellow cards in the narrow defeat to Atletico last time out.

As a result, there will be changes to the home side's starting team for this match, with Kiko Femenia, Javier Munoz and Juanmi potentially being introduced.

As for Elche, fit-again Pedro Bigas, who was on the bench against Real Madrid, could come into the XI on Friday night, as Victor Chust is suspended following his red card against the division leaders.

Josan was absent with a muscular problem against Real Madrid, and the 35-year-old is again expected to miss out here.

The bulk of the players that took to the field for the first whistle against Los Blancos should keep their spots, including positions in the final third of the field for both Rafa Mir and Andre Silva.

Getafe possible starting lineup:

Soria; Iglesias, Djene, Duarte, Rico; Femenia, Munoz, Arambarri, Juanmi; Liso, Mayoral

Elche possible starting lineup:

Pena; Fort, Nunez, Affengruber, Bigas, Valera; Diangana, Aguado, Febas; Mir, Silva

© Sports Mole

We say: Getafe 1-1 Elche

Getafe will be missing some key players on Friday, and Elche will enter this match off the back of an excellent result. It is a game that could go either way, but we are finding it difficult to separate the two teams on this occasion and have had to settle on a low-scoring draw.

