Preview:Mallorca vs Getafe - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Sunday's La Liga clash between Mallorca and Getafe, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Mallorca welcome Getafe to the Estadi Mallorca Son Moix on Sunday evening as both sides look to strengthen their position in La Liga heading into Matchday 12.

The hosts are seeking stability after a difficult start to the campaign, while the away side arrive in improved form and are aiming to extend their recent winning run.

Match preview

Mallorca sit 17th in the La Liga standings after 11 matches, having amassed just nine points from a possible 33.

Jagoba Arrasate’s side have won two, drawn three and lost six so far, leaving them level on points with Valencia in the relegation zone.

With 11 goals scored and 18 conceded, their performances have been a stark contrast to last season, when they finished 10th with 48 points.

Their head-to-head record against Getafe in recent years does not offer much comfort either, with Mallorca losing five of the last 10 meetings, winning three and drawing two of those encounters.

Mallorca were comfortably beaten 3-0 by Real Betis last weekend and will be determined to produce a reaction on home soil.

They have scored seven goals in their last five matches, and while their form remains inconsistent, they have won three of their last six in all competitions, alongside two defeats and one draw.

Getafe, meanwhile, have enjoyed a strong start and are currently seventh in the table with 17 points from five wins, two draws and four losses.

Jose Bordalas’s team head into this fixture on a three-match winning streak in all competitions and will be chasing a fourth straight victory.

The capital outfit have scored 12 goals and conceded 13 in the league so far - an imbalance that highlights their defensive vulnerability despite their attacking progress.

Getafe claimed an impressive 2-1 win over Girona last Friday, with goals from Mario Martin and Borja Mayoral, although they did concede late from the penalty spot.

The Deep Blue Ones finished 13th last season, and while improvement is evident this term, consistency remains a key target as the campaign is still in its early stages.

Bordalas’s side won the most recent meeting between the teams in May, following back-to-back defeats in the two matches prior, and they will be confident of securing another positive result.

With 15 goals scored in their last five outings across all competitions, the attack has been a clear strength - although the defensive issues still need addressing.

Mallorca La Liga form:

LWLWDL

Mallorca form (all competitions):

WLWDWL

Getafe La Liga form:

DDLLWW

Getafe form (all competitions):

DLLWWW

Team News

Mallorca remain without goalkeeper Leo Roman, who is sidelined with a hamstring injury until early December, while Toni Lato is also unavailable due to a hamstring issue.

Marash Kumbulla is a major doubt, also due to a hamstring problem, while Dani Rodriguez could miss out for personal reasons.

Vedat Muriqi has been Mallorca’s standout performer this season, scoring five goals in nine appearances, and the 31-year-old is expected to lead the line once again, with Mateo Joseph and Sergi Darder supporting in the final third.

Promising teenager Jan Virgili, who arrived from Barcelona over the summer and has created a team-high four big chances and should retain his place.

For Getafe, Davinchi (meniscus) remains unavailable and is not expected back until early 2026.

Bordalas could name the same XI that defeated Girona, with top scorer Borja Mayoral leading the attack.

Domingos Duarte and Djene Dakonam are set to marshal the defence, while Luis Milla and Mauro Arambarri should continue in midfield.

Mallorca possible starting lineup:

Bergstrom; Maffeo, Valjent, Raillo, Mojica; Morlanes, Costa; Joseph, Darder, Virgili; Muriqi

Getafe possible starting lineup:

Soria; Rico, Djene, Duarte, Iglesias; Da Costa, Arambarri, Milla, Femenia; Liso, Mayoral

We say: Mallorca 1-2 Getafe

Mallorca will be eager to respond after their defeat to Betis, but Getafe’s momentum and attacking output give them the edge.

The visitors may not have been watertight defensively, yet their confidence and scoring form could see them secure a narrow win on the road.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



Aishat Akanni Written by

Previews by email