Preview:Betis vs Mallorca - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Monday's La Liga clash between Real Betis and Mallorca, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Real Betis will be bidding to return to winning ways in Spain's top flight when they continue their La Liga campaign with a home fixture against Mallorca on Sunday night.

The hosts are currently sixth in the La Liga table, picking up 16 points from their first 10 matches of the 2025-26 campaign, while the visitors are 16th, collecting nine points from their opening 10 games.

Match preview

Real Betis have made a strong start to the 2025-26 La Liga campaign, boasting a record of four wins, four draws and two defeats from their 10 matches to collect 16 points, which has left them in sixth spot.

The Seville outfit suffered a 2-0 home defeat to Atletico Madrid in their last match in Spain's top flight, but they managed to return to winning ways on Thursday, beating Palma del Rio 7-1 in the Copa del Rey.

Manuel Pellegrini's side are also playing in the league phase of the Europa League this season, so it has been a busy few weeks for the club, and they now have back-to-back home fixtures ahead of the November international break, including a European clash with Lyon on November 6.

Real Betis finished sixth in La Liga last season, and they will be expecting to challenge for a similar spot this term, with a top-four finish likely to be beyond them.

El Glorioso have won 30 of their previous 76 matches against Mallorca, including a 1-0 victory when the two teams last locked horns in January of this year.

Mallorca have actually lost six of their last seven matches against Real Betis, but they recorded a 2-1 victory over the Seville outfit in the corresponding game during the 2024-25 campaign.

It has been a tough start to the season for the Pirates, with a record of two wins, three draws and five losses from 10 matches seeing them collect nine points, which is only enough for 16th spot in the division.

Jagoba Arrasate's side have had a recent upturn in form, though, winning three of their last five matches in all competitions, suffering just one defeat in the process.

Mallorca have picked up seven points from their last four league matches, while they will enter this match off the back of a 2-0 victory over Sant Just in the Copa del Rey.

The Pirates are certainly better than what they have shown in the early stages of the campaign, and it would not be a surprise to see them climb the table before the winter break in Spain halts the season.

Real Betis La Liga form:

DWWWDL

Real Betis form (all competitions):

WWDDLW

Mallorca La Liga form:

DLWLWD

Mallorca form (all competitions):

LWLWDW

Team News

Real Betis will be without the services of Isco and Junior Firpo on Sunday though injury, while Nelson Deossa will need to be assessed, as the 25-year-old is currently dealing with an illness.

Head coach Pellegrini made a number of changes for the Copa del Rey clash last time out, but the team's big-hitters will return for this match, including Anthony, Giovani Lo Celso and Cucho Hernandez.

Hernandez has scored four times for Real Betis during the 2025-26 campaign, while Antony and Abde Ezzalzouli have three each, and the latter could get the nod over Rodrigo Riquelme down the left.

As for Mallorca, Toni Lato is closing in on a return to fitness, but he will miss out this weekend, while Marash Kumbulla remains a major doubt due to a hamstring problem.

Vedat Muriqi has been Mallorca's standout player in the final third of the field this season, scoring five times in nine appearances, and the 31-year-old will lead the away side's line.

Mateo Joseph and Sergi Darder are also set for starts in the final third, while there should be another spot for teenager Jan Virgili, who arrived from Barcelona over the summer.

Real Betis possible starting lineup:

Lopez; Bellerin, Natan, Bartra, Rodriguez; Amrabat, Fornals; Antony, Lo Celso, Ezzalzouli; Hernandez

Mallorca possible starting lineup:

Roman; Maffeo, Valjent, Raillo, Mojica; Costa, Morlanes; Joseph, Darder, Virgili; Muriqi

We say: Real Betis 2-1 Mallorca

Mallorca have had a recent upturn in form, and the visitors are capable of making this a difficult match for Real Betis. The hosts have so much quality in the final third of the field, though, and we are expecting Pellegrini's side to navigate their way to all three points on Sunday.

