Preview: Mallorca vs Real Betis - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matt Law | 13 Feb 2026 19:14 , Last updated: 13 Feb 2026 19:16

Real Betis will be bidding to make it three straight wins in Spain's top flight when they continue their campaign away to Mallorca on Sunday night.

The Seville outfit are fifth in the La Liga table, four points ahead of sixth-placed Espanyol, while Mallorca are 16th, two points outside of the relegation zone.

Match preview

Mallorca have a record of six wins, six draws and 11 defeats from their 23 La Liga matches this season, with 24 points leaving them in 16th spot in the table, two points outside of the relegation zone.

The Pirates will enter the match off the back of a 3-0 defeat to Barcelona, but they did record a 4-1 victory over Sevilla in their last game in front of their own supporters.

Jagoba Arrasate's side have picked up 19 points from their 11 home league matches this season, but they will be welcoming a Real Betis outfit that have impressed on their travels this term.

Indeed, the Seville outfit have the fifth-best away record, picking up 16 points from 12 matches, suffering only two defeats in the process - showing the size of Mallorca's task here.

Mallorca suffered a 3-0 defeat to Real Betis in the reverse match earlier this season, while it was 1-0 to the latter in the corresponding game last term.

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Real Betis have actually won seven of their last eight matches against Mallorca, while they have not lost away to the Pirates since May 2013.

Manuel Pellegrini's side will enter this match off the back of an excellent result and performance, beating Atletico Madrid 1-0 in the Spanish capital.

The Seville outfit have a record of 10 wins, eight draws and five defeats from their 23 league matches this season, with 38 points leaving them in fifth position in the table.

Real Betis are four points ahead of sixth-placed Espanyol, while they are seven points from fourth-placed Villarreal, who have a game in hand, so securing Champions League football for next season through their league position will be difficult.

The Green and Whites are present in the knockout round of the Europa League, though, having finished fourth in the overall table.

Mallorca La Liga form:

LLWLWL

Real Betis La Liga form:

LDWLWW

Real Betis form (all competitions):

LLWWLW

Team News

© Imago

Mallorca will be missing Takuma Asano on Sunday due to a hamstring issue, but the home side are otherwise in strong shape for the clash with Atletico.

Mateo Joseph could be introduced into the starting side in a wide area on Sunday.

Vedat Muriqi has scored 15 goals and registered one assist in 22 La Liga appearances this season, and the forward will again lead the Mallorca line.

Real Betis will be without the services of Sofyan Amrabat, Ezequiel Avila, Hector Bellerin, Cucho Hernandez, Giovani Lo Celso and Isco due to injury problems.

Considering the manner of the team's performance against Atletico last time out, it is expected that the same XI will take to the field, with Antony again featuring down the right.

Alvaro Fidalgo impressed on his league debut for Real Betis last time out, and the 28-year-old will again feature in the middle of midfield for the Seville outfit.

Mallorca possible starting lineup:

Roman; Maffeo, Lopez, Valjent, Mojica; Mascarell, Costa; Joseph, Torre, Virgili; Muriqi

Real Betis possible starting lineup:

Valles; Ruibal, Llorente, Natan, Rodriguez; Altimira, Roca, Fornals; Antony, Bakambu, Ezzalzouli

We say: Mallorca 1-2 Real Betis

This is a tough match to predict, as Mallorca have been generally impressive at home this season despite their struggles. Real Betis are strong on their travels, though, and we are backing the visitors to navigate their way to all three points.

