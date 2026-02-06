Team News: Barcelona vs. Mallorca injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

La Liga Gameweek 23
Barcelona
Feb 7, 2026 3.15pm
Camp Nou
Mallorca

Barcelona vs. Mallorca injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
Barcelona will continue their La Liga campaign against Mallorca on Saturday.

Hansi Flick's side are top of the La Liga table, one point clear of second-placed Real Madrid, while the away side are 14th, here Sports Mole rounds up the team news ahead of the match.

BARCELONA VS. MALLORCA

BARCELONA

Out: Gavi (knee), Andreas Christensen (knee), Pedri (hamstring)

Doubtful: Raphinha (groin)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: J Garcia; Kounde, Cubarsi, E Garcia, Balde; Olmo, De Jong, Fermin; Yamal, Torres, Rashford

MALLORCA

Out: None

Doubtful: Marash Kumbulla (knock)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Roman; Maffeo, Lopez, Valjent, Mojica; Mascarell, Costa; A Sanchez, Darder, Virgili; Muriqi

