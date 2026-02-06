Team News: Barcelona vs. Mallorca injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Matt Law | 06 Feb 2026 15:15

Barcelona will continue their La Liga campaign against Mallorca on Saturday.

Hansi Flick's side are top of the La Liga table, one point clear of second-placed Real Madrid, while the away side are 14th, here Sports Mole rounds up the team news ahead of the match.

BARCELONA

Out: Gavi (knee), Andreas Christensen (knee), Pedri (hamstring)

Doubtful: Raphinha (groin)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: J Garcia; Kounde, Cubarsi, E Garcia, Balde; Olmo, De Jong, Fermin; Yamal, Torres, Rashford

MALLORCA

Out: None

Doubtful: Marash Kumbulla (knock)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Roman; Maffeo, Lopez, Valjent, Mojica; Mascarell, Costa; A Sanchez, Darder, Virgili; Muriqi