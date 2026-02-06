Barcelona considering 'U-turn' on Robert Lewandowski future but there's a catch

By Matt Law | 06 Feb 2026 08:03 , Last updated: 06 Feb 2026 08:05

Barcelona are reportedly considering offering experienced striker Robert Lewandowski a new contract on reduced terms.

Lewandowski's existing deal with the Catalan giants is due to expire at the end of the season, and there have been strong reports that the Poland international will be leaving on a free transfer.

However, according to ESPN, the 37-year-old could be offered the chance to remain at Camp Nou for another season, providing that he is prepared to accept a reduced contract.

The report claims that Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick has been pleased with Lewandowski's attitude and application this season, and different options are now being studied.

Barcelona have not allegedly spoken to Lewandowski about a new deal at this moment, but discussions are planned.

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Barcelona 'considering' offering Lewandowski a new contract

Reducing the striker's salary would create space to make new signings this summer, with the club facing a decision when it comes a permanent deal for on-loan Manchester United attacker Marcus Rashford.

The Catalan team are also planning to move for a new centre-back this summer, with Inter Milan's Alessandro Bastoni thought to be a target.

Lewandowski has scored 12 goals and registered three assists in 27 appearances for Barcelona during the 2025-26 campaign, including nine goals and two assists in 17 La Liga matches.

The centre-forward made the move to Camp Nou from Bayern Munich in the summer of 2022, and he has represented the Catalan team on 174 occasions, scoring 113 goals and registering 23 assists in the process.

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Should Barcelona keep hold of Lewandowski?

Lewandowski has not been at his absolute best for Barcelona this season, with the striker now entering the latter stages of his career, but he is still a very important player for the club.

It makes sense to keep the attacker for one more season if his wages are reduced, as it would free up space for the club to make additions while keeping hold of the veteran.

Lewandowski will have plenty of options to move on, though, and it remains to be seen whether the striker wants one more challenge before hanging up his boots.