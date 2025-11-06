Sports Mole looks at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.





Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 205

Man Utd wins: 96

Draws: 51

Spurs wins: 58

Manchester United comfortably lead the overall head-to-head record between these two sides, winning 96 of their previous 204 meetings, while Tottenham Hotspur have 57 victories, and there have also been 51 draws.

The 20-time English champions have also dominated their Premier League encounters, recording 39 wins, while they have only ever lost 13 times to Tottenham in the Premier League.

Spurs recorded a 2-0 vict

ory over Man United at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in August 2023, which proved to be their first success against the Red Devils since winning 6-1 at Old Trafford in October 2020. However, the reverse fixture at Old Trafford in 2023-24 finished 2-2.

The North London outfit have actually only won four of their last 12 league clashes with Man United, but three of their last five victories over them have come at Old Trafford, having also won 3-0 in August 2018.

Wayne Rooney is Man United's all-time leading Premier League goalscorer against Tottenham, finding the back of the net on 11 occasions. However, the overall record is held by Denis Law, who struck 14 goals against Spurs, with Sir Bobby Charlton in second on 12, while Bobby Smith (11) and Jimmy Greaves (11) are also in the top five with Rooney.

Tottenham recorded a 3-0 victory at Old Trafford in the first half of the 2024-25 campaign, and it proved to be an even more damaging afternoon for Man United, as they had Bruno Fernandes sent off in the first period.

Spurs then posted a 4-3 victory over Man United in the quarter-finals of the EFL Cup in December 2024, before triumphing 1-0 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the league in February 2025.

During the 2024-25 campaign, Tottenham did the Premier League double over Man United for the first time, and the North London club are now unbeaten in their last six contests with the Red Devils in all competitions.

Last 20 meetings

May 21, 2025: Spurs 1-0 Man Utd (Europa League)

Feb 15, 2025: Spurs 1-0 Man Utd (Premier League)

Dec 19, 2024: Spurs 4-3 Man Utd (EFL Cup)

Sept 29, 2024: Man Utd 0-3 Spurs (Premier League)

Jan 14, 2024: Man Utd 2-2 Spurs (Premier League)

Aug 19, 2023: Spurs 2-0 Man Utd (Premier League)

Apr 27, 2023: Spurs 2-2 Man Utd (Premier League)

Oct 19, 2022: Man Utd 2-0 Spurs (Premier League)

Mar 12, 2022: Man Utd 3-2 Spurs (Premier League)

Oct 30, 2021: Spurs 0-3 Man Utd (Premier League)

Apr 11, 2021: Spurs 1-3 Man Utd (Premier League)

Oct 04, 2020: Man Utd 1-6 Spurs (Premier League)

Jun 19, 2020: Spurs 1-1 Man Utd (Premier League)

Dec 04, 2019: Man Utd 2-1 Spurs (Premier League)

Jan 13, 2019: Spurs 0-1 Man Utd (Premier League)

Aug 27, 2018: Man Utd 0-3 Spurs (Premier League)

Apr 21, 2018: Man Utd 2-1 Spurs (FA Cup semi-final)

Jan 31, 2018: Spurs 2-0 Man Utd (Premier League)

Oct 28, 2017: Man Utd 1-0 Spurs (Premier League)

May 14, 2017: Spurs 2-1 Man Utd (Premier League)

Last 10 Premier League meetings

Feb 15, 2025: Spurs 1-0 Man Utd (Premier League)

Sept 29, 2024: Man Utd 0-3 Spurs (Premier League)

Jan 14, 2024: Man Utd 2-2 Spurs (Premier League)

Aug 19, 2023: Spurs 2-0 Man Utd (Premier League)

Apr 27, 2023: Spurs 2-2 Man Utd (Premier League)

Oct 19, 2022: Man Utd 2-0 Spurs (Premier League)

Mar 12, 2022: Man Utd 3-2 Spurs (Premier League)

Oct 30, 2021: Spurs 0-3 Man Utd (Premier League)

Apr 11, 2021: Spurs 1-3 Man Utd (Premier League)

Oct 04, 2020: Man Utd 1-6 Spurs (Premier League)

