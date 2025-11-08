Tottenham Hotspur fail to beat Manchester United at home in the Premier League, drawing 2-2 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Manchester United rescued a point when they drew 2-2 with Tottenham Hotspur thanks to Matthijs de Ligt's last-minute equaliser.

After an uneventful opening half an hour, Bryan Mbeumo gave the visitors the lead with the first attempt on target in the match, sending a header at goal from close range after the hosts needlessly surrendered possession in their own penalty area.

Tottenham's first dangerous opportunity of the game came after the half-time interval, when centre-back Cristian Romero drifted into the box and attempted a audacious flick, only for his effort to be blocked by Senne Lammens.

Brennan Johnson did have the ball in the back of the net after the hour mark, but Richarlison's pass arrived too late as the scorer had strayed into an offside position.

The hosts grabbed a late equaliser through Mathys Tel, who swivelled in the box before striking with his right foot into the top-right corner, and Richarlison thought he had stolen the headlines with his stoppage-time goal.

However, Matthijs de Ligt's last-minute header from United's corner rescued a point, and the draw leaves the hosts in third with 18 points, whereas the visitors end the match in seventh with 18 points.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

Thomas Frank deserves some leniency for the home side's attacking struggles given the likes of James Maddison and Dejan Kulusevski, arguably the team's most creative stars, are dealing with long-term injuries.

However, Tottenham's first-half performance cannot be excused given they failed to produce a single shot on target, and only one of their three attempts came from inside the box.

The hosts will be bitterly disappointed to have worked so hard to get ahead in Saturday's match, only to concede needlessly from a corner.

Manchester United defended well for large periods against Spurs, but they were not particularly dangerous up front, and their decision to defend deep invited pressure in the second half.

Ruben Amorim had alleviated much of the pressure on his position as boss, though while his team were subpar, a draw does at least extend the club's unbeaten streak to five games.

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR VS. MANCHESTER UNITED HIGHLIGHTS

Bryan Mbeumo goal vs. Tottenham Hotspur (32nd min, Tottenham Hotspur 0-1 Manchester United)



Bryan Mbeumo connects with Amad’s cross and fires Man United in front ? ? @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/xXiVLQLctE

— Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) November 8, 2025

Tottenham fail to clear the ball in their own box and surrender possession, and once Manchester United work it out wide to Amad Diallo, the attacker lofts a cross from the right towards a drifting Bryan Mbeumo, who directs his header into the left of the net.

What were Spurs doing?

54th min: Cristian Romero (Tottenham Hotspur) shot

Wilson Odobert whips in a cross from the left and Spurs teammate Cristian Romero meets his delivery just yards out from goal, flicking the ball with the side of his heel but goalkeeper Senne Lammens gets low enough to parry the centre-back's effort away.

What a save!

62nd min: Brennan Johnson (Tottenham Hotspur) disallowed goal

Richarlison plays Brennan Johnson through on goal from the edge of the box, but the Welsh winger was in an offside position, and the linesman flags the forward for an offside offence despite the ball striking the bottom-left corner.

Odobert was free on the left if Richarlison had looked the other way!

Mathys Tel goal vs. Manchester United (84th min, Tottenham Hotspur 1-1 Manchester United)



Spurs level it up! ? Mathys Tel's strike is deflected off Matthijs de Ligt.@tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/z0VNwxTENt

— Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) November 8, 2025

Destiny Udogie crosses from the left into the middle of the box, and Mathys Tel manages to swivel onto his right foot before launching a shot into the top-right corner despite the best efforts of Lammens.

Spurs are level!

Richarlison goal vs. Manchester United (90+1st min, Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 Manchester United)



SPURS TURN IT AROUND! ? Richarlison’s touch glances perfectly into the far corner.@tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/OvdNJSNqdc

— Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) November 8, 2025

Djed Spence recovers the ball on the edge of the box from a corner and he strikes at goal, but Richarlison manages to flick the shot past Lammens with a deft touch.

That has to be the winner!

Matthijs de Ligt goal vs. Tottenham Hotspur (90+6th min, Tottenham Hotspur 2-2 Manchester United)



THIS GAME! ? Matthijs de Ligt heads home to equalise in the final minute of stoppage time. @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/F03WrntZUB

— Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) November 8, 2025

Matthijs de Ligt rises highest to meet Bruno Fernandes's corner delivery, nodding an effort just over the line at the back of the right post to secure a points.

What is happening in stoppage time?

MAN OF THE MATCH - DESTINY UDOGIE

Destiny Udogie only came on in the 67th minute, but in his short time on the pitch, he managed to produce an assists, and his efforts should have been rewarded with a win.

The left-back deserves praise for the way he was able to drive forward with the ball on the left flank, providing Spurs with the energy they needed to keep the pressure on United's backline.

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR VS. MANCHESTER UNITED MATCH STATS

Possession: Tottenham Hotspur 55%-45% Manchester United

Shots: Tottenham Hotspur 10-5 Manchester United

Shots on target: Tottenham Hotspur 4-2 Manchester United

Corners: Tottenham Hotspur 5-3 Manchester United

Fouls: Tottenham Hotspur 10-8 Manchester United

BEST STATS



Non-penalty league goals since the start of last season: 20 — Bryan Mbeumo 19 — Raphinha pic.twitter.com/YQI9laj77D

— StatMuse FC (@statmusefc) November 8, 2025



Bryan Mbeumo's last five Premier League games: ?️ v Sunderland ⚽️ v Liverpool ⚽️⚽️ v Brighton ❌ v Nottingham Forest ⚽️ v Spurs The Premier League's Player of the Month with another goal today ? pic.twitter.com/Ey38zOwgb5

— Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) November 8, 2025



Mathys Tel (20y 195d) is Tottenham's youngest Premier League goalscorer against Manchester United since Dele Alli in April 2016.⚽️ https://t.co/6Rb7xaUund

— Squawka (@Squawka) November 8, 2025



Man United's last 5️⃣ Premier League games: ✅ 2-0 v Sunderland ✅ 1-2 v Liverpool ✅ 4-2 v Brighton ? 2-2 v Nottingham Forest ? 2-2 v Spurs 12 goals scored, 7 conceded, 0 losses ? pic.twitter.com/v5reIU48Oj

— Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) November 8, 2025

WHAT NEXT?

Tottenham Hotspur's first game back from the international break is against London rivals Arsenal on November 23, but they then face another difficult task given they travel to play the winners of the Champions League Paris Saint-Germain three days later.

As for Manchester United, they will host Everton in the Premier League on November 24, before then playing Crystal Palace on November 30 at Selhurst Park.

