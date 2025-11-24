Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at how Paris Saint-Germain could line up for Wednesday's Champions League clash with Tottenham Hotspur.

Paris Saint-Germain are expected to remain without three cornerstones of their starting XI when they host Tottenham Hotspur in Wednesday's Champions League contest.

The reigning champions did not only lose 2-1 to Bayern Munich on matchday four, they also lost Achraf Hakimi to an ankle injury following a terrible tackle from Luis Diaz, which the winger was sent off for.

Hakimi is yet to fully recover from that problem and is expected to spend another few weeks in the treatment room, where he is joined by Ousmane Dembele (calf) and Desire Doue (hamstring).

With Hakimi missing, Luis Enrique should once again field midfielder Warren Zaire-Emery as an emergency right-back, but Nuno Mendes is fully fit and firing on the opposite side.

Ilya Zabarnyi - back from a European ban - and Lucas Chevalier are defensive shoo-ins for PSG too, and Enrique is also likely to demote Lucas Beraldo to the bench in favour of Willian Pacho; captain Marquinhos has slipped down the pecking order.

Joao Neves - who scored against both Bayern and more recently Le Havre in the weekend's Ligue 1 win - will reprise his midfield role with Vitinha, while Fabian Ruiz is primed to come back in for Senny Mayulu.

Despite missing Dembele and Doue, Enrique still has a pleasing selection dilemma to solve in attack, where Bradley Barcola and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia should be guarantees.

Barcola could start out wide with Goncalo Ramos leading the line, or the Frenchman could alternatively act as a makeshift striker with Lee Kang-in on the right wing, and the latter scenario is more likely to come to fruition following the South Korean's goal on Saturday.

Paris Saint-Germain possible starting lineup:

Chevalier; Zaire-Emery, Zabarnyi, Pacho, Mendes; Ruiz, Vitinha, Neves; Lee, Barcola, Kvaratskhelia

