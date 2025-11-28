Liverpool vs. West Ham: Predicted XI for Premier League clash as Alexander Isak, Joe Gomez decisions made

By Ben Knapton | 28 Nov 2025 08:27 , Last updated: 28 Nov 2025 08:38

Liverpool striker Alexander Isak ostensibly has a fabulous chance to break his Reds Premier League duck in Sunday's clash with West Ham United at the London Stadium.

The champions-in-crisis might travel to the capital without Hugo Ekitike due to the back injury that the Frenchman sustained in Wednesday's humiliating 4-1 Champions League loss to PSV Eindhoven, but Isak is particularly fond of a goal against the Irons.

The Premier League's record signing has registered six direct involvements against West Ham in the Premier League - five of his own and one assist - his second-highest total against a single opponent in the competition after Nottingham Forest (7).

The stage is surely set for Isak to make the first XI on Sunday, and the under-fire Arne Slot will also surely consider handing a rare opportunity to Federico Chiesa, whom fans are crying out to see more of.

If the Italian is trusted from the off, a start on the left over Cody Gakpo is likely, as Mohamed Salah's spot in attack alongside Isak and Dominik Szoboszlai is surely safe; Florian Wirtz is a doubt with a muscular problem.

Szoboszlai and Curtis Jones are two emergency right-back options with Jeremie Frimpong and Conor Bradley sidelined, but Jones could instead operate in midfield alongside Ryan Gravenberch, as Alexis Mac Allister is cut from the XI.

Instead, one of the seldom-seen Calvin Ramsay or Joe Gomez could be trialled at right-back for the clash with the Hammers, and the latter may now finally be ready for 45 or 60 minutes of action from the first whistle.

Ibrahima Konate - supposedly no longer wanted by Real Madrid after his disastrous start to the season - should be retained purely on the basis of a lack of alternatives, but Andy Robertson will surely threaten Milos Kerkez's spot at left-back.

In more pleasing news, Alisson Becker is expected to recover from an illness in time to displace Giorgi Mamardashvili in goal.

Liverpool possible starting lineup:

Alisson; Gomez, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Jones, Gravenberch; Salah, Szoboszlai, Chiesa; Isak

> Click here to see how West Ham could line up for this game