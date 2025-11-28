West Ham lineup vs. Liverpool: Predicted XI for Premier League clash amid Lucas Paqueta boost

By Ben Knapton | 28 Nov 2025 08:20 , Last updated: 28 Nov 2025 08:38

West Ham United playmaker Lucas Paqueta will return from the naughty step for Sunday's Premier League showdown with Liverpool at the London Stadium.

The Brazil international sat out last weekend's 2-2 draw with Bournemouth on account of collecting five yellow cards, but a return to the starting XI is now imminent following his one-game suspension.

With Paqueta sidelined last weekend, Nuno Espirito Santo added an extra defender to his lineup in the shape of Igor Julio, but the West Ham boss should now revert to a tried-and-tested formula against the vulnerable champions.

Santo could also welcome attacker Crysencio Summerville back from a minor knock, meaning that Luis Guilherme's place in the XI could be at risk after he was taken off at half time at the Vitality Stadium.

Callum Wilson's brace at his old home was only sufficient for a point, but the ex-Newcastle United man can now score in three successive Premier League matches for the first time since September 2023.

Further back, Freddie Potts's performances merit another start alongside Mateus Fernandes in the middle, as Tomas Soucek makes do with another substitute appearance.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka and El Hadji Malick Diouf are expected to return to out-and-out full-back roles in front of Alphonse Areola, who made a staggering 10 saves and prevented 2.85 goals last weekend.

West Ham United possible starting lineup:

Areola; Wan-Bissaka, Todibo, Kilman, Diouf; Potts, Fernandes; Bowen, Paqueta, Summerville; Wilson

