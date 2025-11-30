Girona 1-1 Real Madrid: Highlights, man of the match, stats as Kylian Mbappe's Los Blancos fall behind in La Liga title race

By Anthony Nolan | 30 Nov 2025 20:15 , Last updated: 30 Nov 2025 22:51

Real Madrid's La Liga title ambitions took a hit on Sunday night as they were disappointingly held to a 1-1 draw by relegation-threatened Girona at Estadi Municipal de Montilivi.

Knowing that only a win would be enough to reclaim top spot, Los Blancos were frustrated during a first 45 minutes that saw them produce nine shots but just one on target.

To make matters worse, Xabi Alonso's side thought they had made the breakthrough shortly before the interval, only to see Kylian Mbappe's effort ruled out for handball, and the Blanquivermells go ahead through an Azzedine Ounahi rocket.

However, Real were determined not to give in, and despite having another goal disallowed - this time for offside - they found the equaliser when Mbappe scored from the penalty spot after Vinicius Junior was downed by Hugo Rincon Lumbreras.

That being said, the visitors struggled throughout to create clear-cut chances against Michel Sanchez's stalwart backline, and subsequently saw an important two points slip away.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

Girona were the underdogs this weekend, though they may have been underestimated considering that they have now lost just one of their last six games across all competitions.

This draw did not lift Michel's men out of the bottom three, but they are level on 12 points with 17th-placed Osasuna, and continued their positive momentum.

As for Real, they needed a win to go to the top of La Liga, and a stalemate has given the impetus to rivals Barcelona, who are now one point ahead.

Additionally, Alonso has been under pressure from the Spanish press amidst rumours of a falling-out with a number of key stars, including Vinicius, and another disappointment is sure to add fuel to the fire given that Los Blancos have now triumphed in just one of their last five matches.

GIRONA VS. REAL MADRID HIGHLIGHTS

40th min: Kylian Mbappe (Real Madrid) disallowed goal

Federico Valverde picks out Mbappe in the box, and the talismanic forward finishes into the bottom-left corner.

However, the referee is sent to the monitor by VAR and rules the goal out for a handball by the Frenchman.

Azzedine Ounahi goal vs. Real Madrid (45th min, Girona 1-0 Real Madrid)

Girona work their way down the right flank, and after a pass infield, Viktor Tsygankov lays the ball on a plate with a deft touch for Ounahi, who buries a powerful first-time strike into top-right corner from just inside the box.

61st min: Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid) disallowed goal

Mbappe dribbles into the area before playing the ball to Vinicius, and the Brazilian trickster thinks he has levelled the game only to be denied by the linesman's flag.

Kylian Mbappe goal vs. Girona (67th min, Girona 1-1 Real Madrid)

Blanquivermells right-back Rincon fouls Vinicius and the referee points to the spot!

Mbappe steps up and takes his time before coolly slotting his penalty into the bottom-left corner, giving Paulo Gazzaniga no chance.

MAN OF THE MATCH - ARNAU MARTINEZ

The Girona captain may not have kept a clean sheet in the end, but his work from centre-back helped to keep one of the most potent attacking forces in world football at bay for the majority of the game.

Twenty-two-year-old Martinez also won the most duels in the match (7), and was key to the hosts earning a deserved point on Sunday.

GIRONA VS. REAL MADRID MATCH STATS

Possession: Girona 40%-60% Real Madrid

Shots: Girona 10-25 Real Madrid

Shots on target: Girona 4-4 Real Madrid

Corners: Girona 2-5 Real Madrid

Fouls: Girona 9-13 Real Madrid

BEST STATS

?? | Another draw for Real Madrid



• xG: 1.13 – 2.62

• Shots (on target): 10 (4) – 25 (4)

• Big chances: 2 – 2

• Touches in opp. box: 15 – 51

• Possession: 40% – 60%



WHAT NEXT?

Girona will travel to take on Ourense in the Copa del Rey on Wednesday, while Real will make the trip to face Athletic Bilbao for another crucial La Liga clash on the same day.