Premier League GW13 Team of the Week: Phil Foden, Bruno Fernandes, Reece James

By Ben Knapton | 30 Nov 2025 20:14 , Last updated: 30 Nov 2025 20:58

The 30-point barrier has now been broken in the 2025-26 Premier League season, although leaders Arsenal missed a golden chance to move onto 32, being held to a 1-1 draw by title rivals Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday evening.

The Gunners' lead at the top of the Premier League table has now been reduced to five points courtesy of Manchester City's hard-fought 3-2 success over Leeds United the day before, while Aston Villa have cemented fourth place thanks to their 1-0 beating of winless Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Brighton & Hove Albion are also knocking on the Champions League door after their 2-0 triumph over Nottingham Forest, as are Sunderland, who reignited their European charge with a phenomenal 3-2 comeback win against Bournemouth.

Manchester United's continental push gathered momentum again in a 2-1 victory at Crystal Palace, while Liverpool remain on the Red Devils' coattails thanks to a much-needed 2-0 triumph away at West Ham United.

Such is the packed nature of the standings, 10th-placed Brentford are just three points behind fifth-placed Brighton after their 3-1 win over Burnley, but Tottenham Hotspur now reside in the bottom half after another failed home outing in a 2-1 defeat to Fulham.

Neck-and-neck with Spurs on 18 points are Newcastle United and Everton, after the Magpies trounced the Toffees 4-1 to steer themselves further clear of demotion danger.

Here, Sports Mole selects its Premier League Team of the Week for the 13th round of fixtures.

So often lambasted for his errors in between the posts, Robert Sanchez was faultless in Chelsea's draw with Arsenal, making three top saves, two high claims and bravely diving in at the feet of Viktor Gyokeres to prevent a certain winner.

Fulham's Kenny Tete can count himself unfortunate to miss out, but on his first Premier League start of the season, Joe Gomez added a new layer of steel to the Liverpool team.

The Englishman played a part in both goals - delivering the assist for Cody Gakpo's late clincher - while also making three interceptions and three recoveries to ease the Reds' concerns at right-back.

Tete did not make the cut, but his fellow Cottagers defender Joachim Andersen was a surefire pick after a monstrous defensive display vs. Tottenham.

Andersen made a mammoth 13 clearances and won six of his seven duels in North London, meaning that at least one Dane left the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium happy.

Newcastle have taken the lead against Everton inside the first minute ⏰ pic.twitter.com/TMJRr7hW8l — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 29, 2025

Harnessing his own aerial abilities at the other end of the field, Newcastle's Malick Thiaw opened and closed the scoring against Everton with two well-taken headers, which represented two of the six aerials he won on Merseyside.

He may have played further forward at the City Ground, but recognised left-back Maxim De Cuyper starts in his regular place here after a stellar attacking display vs. Forest, where he registered Brighton's first with a crisp finish while also making four key passes - two leading to big chances.

Central midfield: Reece James (Chelsea)

A duelling demon during Sunday's London derby, Chelsea skipper Reece James won a brilliant 11 of his 12 individual battles in the stalemate with Arsenal, where he also delivered the corner for Trevoh Chalobah's opening header.

Central midfield: Lewis Miley (Newcastle)

Still just 19 years of age, Newcastle wonderkid Lewis Miley stole the spotlight at the Hill Dickinson Stadium, sending in the corner for Thiaw's first-minute header before a well-hit drive which seeped through Jordan Pickford's grasp.

⭐️ STAR PERFORMER OF THE WEEK ⭐️

Right midfield: Phil Foden (Man City)

The Citizens' saviour against a plucky Leeds side, Phil Foden's quick reaction volley was one thing, but the Englishman did exceptionally well under pressure to create a yard and find the finish for a last-gasp winner.

Attacking midfield: Bruno Fernandes (Man Utd)

A smart move from Bruno Fernandes meets Mason Mount's super strike to secure Man United's second goal from a free kick! ?



? @TNTSports & @DiscoveryPlusUK pic.twitter.com/YuXDvkALTD — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) November 30, 2025

Back to his creative best at Selhurst Park, Bruno Fernandes fashioned both of Man Utd's goals against Crystal Palace from free-kick situations - one smart clipped ball for Joshua Zirkzee and a quick short pass to Mason Mount later on.

Left midfield: Cody Gakpo (Liverpool)

Cody Gakpo wraps it up for Liverpool ✅



A much-needed result for Arne Slot's side. pic.twitter.com/26u90bQzxb — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 30, 2025

Another tough toss-up, Cody Gakpo marginally edges out Brentford's Dango Ouattara after a clever assist and ruthless finish against West Ham.

Dinos Mavropanos should have headed Gomez's cross clear, but to Gakpo's credit, he always anticipated the ball hitting his chest and thus was well-positioned to turn and shoot.

Officially a Brentford history-maker, Igor Thiago has scored 10 goals in one Premier League season quicker than any other player, taking just 13 games to hit double figures after his third brace of the season against Burnley.

SPORTS MOLE'S PREMIER LEAGUE TEAM OF THE WEEK

© Sports Mole

Sports Mole's Premier League Team of the Week (4-2-3-1): Sanchez; Gomez, Andersen, Thiaw, De Cuyper; James, Miley; Foden, Fernandes, Gakpo; Thiago