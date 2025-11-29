Man City 3-2 Leeds: Highlights, man of the match, stats as Phil Foden nets important brace in chaotic Premier League affair

By Oliver Thomas | 29 Nov 2025 17:20 , Last updated: 29 Nov 2025 21:26

Manchester City have moved to within four points of Premier League leaders Arsenal after securing a thrilling 3-2 victory over a spirited Leeds United outfit at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Citizens were looking to end a disappointing week on a positive note after suffering back-to-back defeats to Newcastle United and Bayer Leverkusen, and they certainly made the perfect start against the Whites as Phil Foden slotted home a 59-second opener.

Pep Guardiola, who reverted to a stronger lineup after regrettably making 10 changes in midweek, watched his team unsurprisingly dominate proceedings and Josko Gvardiol doubled the hosts’ lead shortly before the half-hour mark.

Leeds would not go down without a fight, though, and half-time substitute Dominic Calvert-Lewin made an instant impact for Daniel Farke’s side, as the striker capitalised on sloppy defending from City to pull one back four minutes into the second half.

Calvert-Lewin was then brought down by Gvardiol inside the penalty box and former Man City youngster Lukas Nmecha restored parity for the Whites with his third successive Premier League goal, slotting home the rebound after his initial spot kick was saved by Gianluigi Donnarumma.

It was a very much a game of two halves; Man City grew frustrated as the game edged closer to its conclusion and Leeds were eyeing up the possibility of snatching a winner. However, it was Foden who had the last laugh, as he fired home a 91st-minute winner to spark wild scenes at the Etihad and secure three important points for Guardiola’s men.

Victory for Man City has seen them climb to second place in the Premier League table, above Chelsea who now sit third and will play host to leaders Arsenal at Stamford Bridge. As for Leeds, they have suffered four defeats in a row and remain in the relegation zone, albeit level on points with West Ham United in 17th.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

Man City have got away with one here.

Their first-half performance was the ideal response after their dismal showing against Bayer Leverkusen on Tuesday, but Guardiola was visibly upset with their second-half display.

Foden’s opener - the fastest goal in the Premier League this season - and Gvardiol’s header seemingly threw Leeds' game-plan into disarray, but the Whites deserve all the plaudits that come their way for how they regrouped, kept Erling Haaland quiet, and battling their way back into the contest after the break.

In the end, it was moment of magic from Foden who snatched it for the Citizens at the death, and this result now puts a little bit of pressure on leaders Arsenal who will hope to avoid dropping points against Chelsea on Sunday.

MAN CITY VS. LEEDS HIGHLIGHTS

Phil Foden goal vs. Leeds (1st min, Man City 1-0 Leeds)

That didn’t take long!

Man City open the scoring with their first attack in the first 59 seconds of the match.

A nice one-two down the right between Bernardo Silva and Mateus Nunes resulted in the latter cutting back a cross into the danger zone for Phil Foden to guide a side-footed shot with his left boot in off the underside of the crossbar.

Josko Gvardiol goal vs. Leeds (25th min, Man City 2-0 Leeds)

Josko Gvardiol doubles Man City’s lead!

Lucas Perri is unable the punch Phil Foden’s corner clear of danger. Instead, the ball pings off the head of Nico O’Reilly and falls perfectly for Gvardiol to stab home from a yard out.

Despite a fairly lengthy VAR review for a possible offside, the goal was allowed to stand.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin goal vs. Man City (49th min, Man City 2-1 Leeds)

After making a bright start to the first half, Man City conceded just four minutes after the interval, with substitute Dominic Calvert-Lewin capitalising on sloppy defending from the hosts to slide home a right-footed finish.

Lukas Nmecha goal vs. Man City (68th min, Man City 2-2 Leeds)

Game on! Leeds restore parity!

Josko Gvardiol is penalised for bringing down Calvert-Lewin for a careless tackle inside the penalty area. Lukas Nmecha steps up and has his spot kick saved by Gianluigi Donnarumma low down to his left, but the German calmly slots home the rebound to draw Leeds level.

Phil Foden goal vs. Man City (90 + 1 min, Man City 3-2 Leeds)

Foden fires Man City in front!

The Etihad erupted as 10 minutes of additional time is confirmed by the fourth official, and just seconds later, Foden receives the ball on the edge of the penalty box, jinks to his left and powers a left-footed shot into the bottom corner. A huge moment!

MAN OF THE MATCH - PHIL FODEN

Since being crowned the 2023-24 Premier League Player of the Season, Foden has, at times, found it difficult to make his mark for Man City, but he certainly turned up for Guardiola's side when it mattered against Leeds. The playmaker, who has now scored more Premier League goals (64) than David Beckham and Yaya Toure (both 62), netted two well-taken strikes either side of half time - producing a moment of magic in stoppage time - and he delivered an assertive display in midfield, one that Citizens supporters will hope he can build on in the coming months.

MAN CITY VS. LEEDS MATCH STATS

Possession: Man City 63%-37% Leeds

Shots: Man City 17-5 Leeds

Shots on target: Man City 8-2 Leeds

Corners: Man City 8-1 Leeds

Fouls: Man City 16-10 Leeds

BEST STATS

Phil Foden has now scored more Premier League goals (63) than David Beckham and Yaya Toure (both 62).



Phil Foden has now scored more Premier League goals (63) than David Beckham and Yaya Toure (both 62).

Overtaking two of the finest players to play in Manchester. ?

Man City's xG of 2.31 is the highest by a side in the first half of a Premier League game this season. ?

Erling Haaland had fewer touches than any other player in the first half (8).



Erling Haaland had fewer touches than any other player in the first half (8).

But he still had more touches in the opp. box (2) than any Leeds player. ?
#MCILEE

? | City's saviour



Phil Foden v Leeds United:



? 70 touches

⚽️ 2 goals

? 4 shots/3 on target

? 0.69 xG/1.00 xGOT

? 1 key pass

↩️ 3/10 accurate crosses

? 39/45 accurate passes

? 9.1 Sofascore Rating



His first PL brace since January, including an injury-time winner, means…

WHAT NEXT?

Both Man City and Leeds will make a swift return to Premier League action next week, with the Citizens facing Fulham at Craven Cottage on Tuesday and the Whites playing host to Chelsea at Elland Road on Wednesday.