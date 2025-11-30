Arsenal injury news latest: Mikel Arteta update on "extent" of William Saliba, Gabriel blows after Chelsea Premier League draw

By Lewis Nolan | 30 Nov 2025 22:52 , Last updated: 01 Dec 2025 07:16

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has revealed that William Saliba will undergo a test on Monday to learn the extent of his injury problem.

The Gunners drew 1-1 with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday in the Premier League, but the visitors were forced to start without their first-choice centre-back pairing.

Gabriel Magalhaes picked up an injury while on international duty with Brazil in November, while Saliba was unexpectedly absent on Sunday due to an issue in training.

Speaking to reporters after the match, Arteta was unsure of how long Saliba would be out for, but added that Gabriel will not be back for weeks, saying: "I think he has got another test tomorrow, Willy, see to the extent of that feeling, that sensation that he had, and we will know more.

"With [Gabriel, there are] still some weeks to go [before his return].”

Saliba's latest setback is his seventh injury since the beginning of 2024-25, and his regular absences are concerning.

What games could Mikel Arteta be without Saliba and Gabriel?

While the exact timeframe on Saliba's injury is not yet known, even a minor issue would likely see the Frenchman miss a number of games.

It would be surprising if the defender was part of the squad to take on Brentford on Wednesday, while he may be in a race against time to be fit against Aston Villa on Sunday.

As for Gabriel, there is a chance that he does not return until the new year due to a groin issue, and he may be set to miss out on clashes against the likes of Everton, Crystal Palace and Brighton & Hove Albion, as well as both league games against Aston Villa.

With the Gunners set to play Liverpool on January 8, Arteta will hope to be able to call upon the Brazilian for that crucial match against the champions.

© Imago / Sportsphoto

Could Gabriel, Saliba injuries cost Arsenal Premier League title?

Arsenal looked far less composed with the ball when they played Chelsea, and the injuries to Saliba and Gabriel could be a significant blow in their pursuit of the title.

However, the Gunners failed to win despite enjoying a player advantage for most of the match against the Blues after Moises Caicedo's first-half red card.

One of the consistent criticism of Arteta over the past few seasons has been a perceived lack of bravery, with detractors arguing he is too concerned about not conceding.

Arsenal still lead second-placed Manchester City by five points, but perhaps a braver approach would see them secure their first Premier League crown since 2003-04.