Leeds United vs. Chelsea: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel

By Sebastian Sternik | 01 Dec 2025 02:04 , Last updated: 01 Dec 2025 07:22

Fresh from their 1-1 draw with Premier League leaders Arsenal, Chelsea will be looking to pile more pressure on the Gunners when they travel to Elland Road for a meeting with Leeds United this Wednesday night.

The Blues are unbeaten in seven games across all competitions, while Leeds head into this fixture on the back of a dramatic late loss to Manchester City.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to catch this Premier League clash.

What time does Leeds vs. Chelsea kick off?

Wednesday's tasty Premier League clash will start at 8.15pm.

Where is Leeds vs. Chelsea being played?

Leeds welcome Chelsea to the iconic Elland Road - a ground which has produced mixed results in this fixture.

Their last meeting in Yorkshire ended in a shock 3-0 win for the Whites, though a few months before that it was the London side that claimed a 3-0 success.

How to watch Leeds vs. Chelsea in the UK

TV channels

Supporters will be able to catch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League.

Streaming

For those who are looking to stream the fixture, you will be able to do so via Sky Go or the Sky Sports App. If you are looking for options away from Sky, you could purchase a NOW TV pass.

Highlights

Highlights of the match will be available on the Sky Sports App and the Sky Sports YouTube channel. Another way to catch the key events is by watching Match of the Day from 10.40pm on BBC.

What is at stake for Leeds and Chelsea?

The Premier League title race is open and Chelsea will be looking to play their part. Picking up a point against Arsenal marked a continuation of their unbeaten run, and the Blues will be determined to bag another solid result away in Yorkshire.

Enzo Maresca's men have won five of their last six away outings across all competitions, and they will certainly fancy their chances against a struggling Leeds side.

Daniel Farke's men gave Man City a serious scare over the weekend, but the Whites ultimately fell to their fourth straight Premier League defeat - a result which leaves them in the bottom three.

The German manager is under growing pressure, and should Leeds fall to their seventh defeat from eight games, alarm signals may begin to ring.