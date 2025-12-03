Leeds United manager latest: Potential Daniel Farke replacement being 'explored' by Premier League strugglers

By Darren Plant | 03 Dec 2025 14:59 , Last updated: 03 Dec 2025 15:16

Leeds United have reportedly identified a specific former Premier League manager as a potential replacement for Daniel Farke.

The Lilywhites head coach almost orchestrated an unlikely two-goal turnaround against Manchester City on Saturday with his side eventually going down 3-2 to a 91st-minute goal.

However, while encouragement could be taken from that performance, Leeds host Chelsea on Wednesday night having lost their last four matches in the top flight.

Furthermore, Leeds sit in 18th position in the Premier League table, eradicating the positives from last season's Championship title-winning campaign.

While much may depend on how Leeds fare against Chelsea and Liverpool in their next two fixtures, consideration is seemingly being given to a change being made.

© Imago

Leeds considering former Wolves boss

According to Football Insider, Leeds have already taken steps to 'explore' whether Gary O'Neil would be interested in the position.

The Englishman has been out of work since being sacked by Wolverhampton Wanderers 12 months ago and he was recently in contention to return to Molineux before withdrawing from the process.

Nevertheless, the 42-year-old is known to be waiting to take on his next job and the report claims that he is a major candidate to become the next Leeds boss if club officials go in a different direction.

Leeds allegedly value O'Neil's efforts in the Premier League where he has kept Bournemouth and Wolves in the division.

O'Neil has been in the running for several Championship roles in recent weeks without being provided with any of the opportunities.

© Imago / Focus Images

How long could Leeds give Farke?

Having pushed Man City all the way on Saturday through a change in tactics for the second half, there is evidence to suggest that sacking Farke at this stage would be harsh.

Leeds are also underdogs against both Chelsea and Liverpool this week, meaning that any points accumulated from those fixtures would be viewed as a bonus.

On the flip side, Leeds have conceded 11 goals in four Premier League fixtures and have collected just four points from seven top-flight games.

A trip to Brentford follows the upcoming Elland Road double-header, and three more defeats in a row may be all it takes for Leeds to bring in a successor to Farke.