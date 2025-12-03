Chelsea news: 'He's ready' - Caicedo's three-match suspension opens door for midfield deputy

By Axel Clody | 03 Dec 2025 08:34 , Last updated: 03 Dec 2025 08:41

Moises Caicedo's sending-off in Chelsea 1-1 Arsenal forces the Ecuadorian to miss the Blues' next three matches and could open the door for Andrey Santos.

The Brazilian midfielder is prepared for the responsibility, according to manager Enzo Maresca. The Italian held a press conference to preview Wednesday's (3rd) Premier League match against Leeds and analysed how the former Vasco player could fit into this scenario.

"We are a better team with Moi (Caicedo), but when he is not available, we have to find a solution. We did the same when Levi (Colwill) and Cole (Palmer) were out, and now we will do it with Moi," the manager highlighted.

"Andrey is ready. His position is as a six, like Moi's position, but he is ready," Maresca emphasised.

Andrey Santos praised by Chelsea supporters

© Imago

Andrey Santos returned on a high from the international break. He was a starter and man of the match between Burnley and Chelsea, which ended 2-0 to the visitors at Turf Moor.

The 21-year-old showed maturity, assurance and indicated he had overcome his previous negative Premier League experience. He partnered with Enzo Fernandez in midfield on that occasion, and played deeper, whilst the Argentine appeared more advanced.

Andrey recorded an assist, seven duels won, four clearances, four ball recoveries, four interceptions and two tackles (Sofascore) over 90 minutes and was even compared to Caicedo by some supporters.

"I can play in both positions, as a six and an eight. I think the most important thing is to help Chelsea and my teammates. If the manager wants me to play as a six, I will do my best. And if he wants me to play as an eight, I will also do my best," the player said in November.

Competition remains for midfield spot

© Imago

Despite his recent good performance and versatility, Andrey still has competition and is not guaranteed in Caicedo's absence. "We have more options, we can have different positions," Maresca stated.

"I think a player who can play well in that position is Josh (Acheampong), but we'll see," he concluded. Acheampong is a homegrown centre-back and is 19 years old. He has been used in nine matches this season.

The youngster is an important alternative for Maresca, who cannot count on Essugo, recovering from a physical problem. The good news at the Blues is that Palmer is fit and should gain minutes gradually, starting with the Leeds match.

This article was originally published on Trivela.