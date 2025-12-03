Man United receive major Bryan Mbeumo, Amad Diallo boost ahead of Africa Cup of Nations

By Matt Law | 03 Dec 2025 16:50 , Last updated: 03 Dec 2025 18:12

Manchester United have been handed a boost, with Bryan Mbeumo and Amad Diallo set to be available for one more match before linking up with their countries for the Africa Cup of Nations.

In a statement, FIFA have revealed that their release period has been reduced by seven days and will now start on December 15.

Previously, selected players linked up with their national teams two weeks before their first game, but that is not the case this year, and Mbeumo (Cameroon) and Amad (Ivory Coast) should therefore be available for a bonus match before heading off to the tournament.

The game in question is Man United's home fixture with Bournemouth on December 15, with the pair expected to be involved against the Cherries.

“In line with the same principle used for the FIFA World Cup 2022, the release period will be reduced by seven days and start on Monday, December 15 2025," FIFA said in a statement.

Mbeumo, Amad set to be available for Man United's clash with Bournemouth

However, Noussair Mazraoui, who is set to represent Morocco, is unlikely to face Bournemouth, as his national team take on Comoros in the tournament opener on December 21.

Mazraoui is therefore expected to be available for Man United's next two matches against West Ham United and Wolverhampton Wanderers before linking up with Morocco.

The tournament will begin on December 21 and run until January 18, 2026, with the round of 16 beginning on January 3, 2026.

Mbeumo and Amad could miss six Premier League matches - Aston Villa (A), Newcastle United (H), Wolverhampton Wanderers (H), Leeds United (A), Burnley (A) and Manchester City (H) - in addition to the third round of the FA Cup on the weekend of January 10.

Tournament hosts Morocco will play in Group A with Mali, Zambia and Comoros, while Ivory Coast and Cameroon are both in Group F with Gabon and Mozambique.

How will Man United cope without Mbeumo, Amad?

There is no getting away from the fact that the absences of Mbeumo and Amad for that amount of time will be a major blow for the Red Devils, as both players are vital for Ruben Amorim.

Mbeumo has scored six goals and registered one assist in 14 appearances for Man United, while Amad has one goal and three assists in 13 outings for the club this term.

The pair have formed a strong relationship down the right, but Diogo Dalot is expected to cover as the wing-back in Amad's absence, while Benjamin Sesko is due to return from a knee injury before Mbeumo leaves for the Africa Cup of Nations.

Mason Mount could potentially feature alongside Matheus Cunha and Sesko in the final third in Mbeumo's absence, while there could also be a potential opportunity for talented teenager Shea Lacey.