Man United vs. West Ham: Matheus Cunha fitness revealed as "two doubts" emerge for Red Devils

By Matt Law | 03 Dec 2025 13:37 , Last updated: 03 Dec 2025 13:56

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim has confirmed that Matheus Cunha is available for Thursday's Premier League clash with West Ham United.

Cunha has missed Man United's last two matches against Everton and Crystal Palace after suffering a knock to his head during a training session last weekend.

The Brazil international has now returned to training, though, and Amorim has revealed that he will be available for selection against the Hammers.

It is not all good news on the injury front, as Harry Maguire and Benjamin Sesko remain unavailable, while two unnamed players are doubts.

"We have two doubts for the game, it will change the way we’re going to approach it, let’s see if they can play. The rest of the squad is good. Matheus is back. Harry and Sesko are still out," Amorim told reporters during his pre-match press conference.

© Imago

Man United vs. West Ham: Cunha returns for the Red Devils

Maguire has been missing since the clash with Tottenham Hotspur before the November international break, with the centre-back suffering a thigh injury in that contest.

Sesko injured his knee in the same match and is also not yet ready, with a clear return date for the Slovenia international unclear at this stage of proceedings.

Cunha's return is huge news for Man United, but the Brazilian has been challenged to take his game to a new level by Amorim, having only scored once since his arrival from Wolverhampton Wanderers over the summer.

"He has more levels to go. He’s at a different club, different pressure, he was struggling because he was not scoring, he was thinking too much about the numbers but the influence he has in the team is important to us," he said.

© Imago

Amorim backs Yoro after mistake vs. Palace

Amorim also insisted that Leny Yoro will bounce back from his mistake against Palace, with the Frenchman conceding a first-half penalty in the clash with the Eagles.

Yoro was pictured looking downbeat when he was substituted early in the second half of the team's last match, but Amorim insisted that he has no concerns over the 20-year-old.

"It’s really important. I also spoke with him because he thinks too much, he makes a mistake and then he struggles. He wants to do everything so well. He’s growing, with games and with setbacks, it’s not easy for him as a young guy," said Amorim.

"He cannot show that to the people the way he came to the bench, he knows that. It shows he cares, he knows it wasn’t his best game."

Yoro will be hoping to keep his spot in the starting side when West Ham make the trip to Old Trafford in gameweek 14 of the 2025-26 Premier League campaign.