Premier League GW15 predictions: Crucial wins for Arsenal, Man City, Chelsea but Man United, Liverpool both held again

By Matt Law | 04 Dec 2025 17:00 , Last updated: 04 Dec 2025 22:20

The 2025-26 Premier League campaign continues this weekend, with the early start on Saturday seeing leaders Arsenal take on Aston Villa at Villa Park.

There are seven games on Saturday, including Manchester City at home to Sunderland and Liverpool away to Leeds United, while the action will conclude on Monday evening, with Manchester United heading to basement side Wolverhampton Wanderers.

In the 15th set of fixtures, Sports Mole are facing off against DJ and producer Shadow Child, who is a Portsmouth fan.

Read on to discover Shadow Child's and our predictions for gameweek 15 of the 2025-26 campaign, in addition to a look at how The Now drummer Will Scott performed in the 14th set of fixtures this season, as the Premier League table starts to take shape.

Saturday, 12.30pm

© Imago / IPS

Shadow Child: Aston Villa 1-2 Arsenal

Sports Mole: Aston Villa 1-2 Arsenal

While Villa may smell blood against an injury-hit Arsenal defence, the Gunners should similarly sense an opportunity against a permeable and potentially Martinez-less Lions rearguard.

Neither side should come away from the lunchtime clash unscathed, but Arsenal's enviable attacking options - both in the first XI and in reserve - have our backing to snap Villa's magnificent home run and get the title favourites over the line.

Saturday, 3pm

© Imago / Visionhaus

Shadow Child: Everton 2-0 Nottingham Forest

Sports Mole: Everton vs. Nottingham Forest - to follow

Saturday, 3pm

© Imago / News Images

Shadow Child: Newcastle 3-0 Burnley

Sports Mole: Newcastle vs. Burnley - to follow

Saturday, 3pm

© Imago / Sportsphoto

Shadow Child: Man City 4-2 Sunderland

Sports Mole: Man City 2-1 Sunderland

Before the season began, many at Man City may have viewed this home fixture against Sunderland as a relatively straightforward assignment. While City remain favourites to come out on top this weekend, the Black Cats have shown this term that they are more than capable of competing with the big boys.

Sunderland will fancy their chances of breaching City’s leaky backline, even if they have only scored four times on the road this season, but it is difficult to back against Guardiola’s side at the Etihad, leading us to predict a narrow victory for the hosts.

Saturday, 3pm

© Imago / Sportsphoto

Shadow Child: Tottenham 0-1 Brentford

Sports Mole: Tottenham 2-2 Brentford

When Fulham - one of the division's worst away teams - visited Spurs, one of the division's worst home teams, the Cottagers defied their travails on their travels to come away with maximum points.

Tottenham's atrocious home form will always make it difficult to back the Lilywhites on their own turf, but Tuesday saw a handful of improved individual displays as well as a better collective effort.

Brentford had their moments at the Emirates, though, and with a more attack-heavy and familiar starting lineup, Frank's former club should deny him a much-needed win.

Saturday, 3pm

© Imago / News Images

Shadow Child: Bournemouth 2-3 Chelsea

Sports Mole: Bournemouth 2-1 Chelsea

A closely-contested battle between two teams determined to return to winning ways is in store this weekend and few would be surprised to see the spoils shared this weekend.

However, we expect Chelsea to revert to a stronger side - potentially including Palmer - and they may just have enough to edge past an out-of-sorts Cherries outfit on this occasion.

Leeds United vs. Liverpool

Saturday, 5.30pm

© Imago / Sportimage

Shadow Child: Leeds 2-2 Liverpool

Sports Mole: Leeds 2-2 Liverpool

Liverpool could have had few complaints if Sunderland had prevailed in midweek, and confidently predicting which version of the Reds will show up on a weekly basis is a fool's errand.

One thing that is for certain is that Leeds could hardly be more fired up for the visit of the wounded holders, and they have every chance of claiming a point with their new, highly effective system, although their defensive frailties may prevent them from taking all three.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. West Ham United

Sunday, 2pm

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Shadow Child: Brighton 1-2 West Ham

Sports Mole: Brighton vs. West Ham - to follow

Fulham vs. Crystal Palace

Sunday, 4.30pm

© Imago / Action Plus

Shadow Child: Fulham 0-2 Crystal Palace

Sports Mole: Fulham vs. Crystal Palace - to follow

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Manchester United

Monday, 8pm

© Imago / News Images

Shadow Child: Wolves 0-0 Man United

Sports Mole: Wolves vs. Man United - to follow

Shadow Child Q&A

© Sports Mole

How did you come to support Portsmouth and what are your favourite memories from your time as a fan?

Shadow Child: I’m a die-hard Pompey fan and can vividly remember going since I was about four with my Dad. There’s obviously been a few downers over recent years for us, but so many special moments that eclipse those - the FA Cup win and AC Milan game at Fratton in 2008 and, more recently, Conor Shaugnessy sealing promotion to the Championship at home on 90 minutes.

The first time I truly felt my blue blood was in 1992 at our FA Cup semi-final vs. Liverpool at Highbury. I can still visualise the pass from Warren Neill to Darren Anderton to put us 1-0 up, from where we stood behind the goal on the clock-end. We drew 1-1 in the end but the mayhem from that moment will stay with me forever, and also the class from Liverpool fans that day before and after the game.

Who have been your favourite five players for Portsmouth?

Shadow Child: Historically: Paul Walsh, Lassana Diarra, Paul Merson and Yakubu Aiyegbeni. Currently: Josh Murphy.

What's going on with you at the moment?

Shadow Child: We’re just about to announce my biggest project to date... something very special coming on London Records. I’ve been locked away finishing that and I’m looking forward to getting back on the road in 2026 too.

Shadow Child's new single ’Inside Out’ is out now.

You can follow Shadow Child on Instagram and X.

2025-26 SEASON LEADERBOARD (ARTISTS)

Scores are calculated as one point for a correct result and five points for a correct scoreline.

1. Felix Ross (19pts | Gameweek 7)

2. Andrew Cushin (16pts | Gameweek 12)

3. Felix Green (15pts | Gameweek 11)

4. Tom A. Smith (13pts | Gameweek 9)

5. The Horn's Nick True (12pts | Gameweek 10)

6. Piers James (9pts | Gameweek 4)

7. Georgia (8pts | Gameweek 1)

=. Northside's Warren Dermody (8pts | Gameweek 5)

9. Max Ryan (7pts | Gameweek 6)

=. The Now's Will Scott (7pts | Gameweek 14)

11. Woody (6pts | Gameweek 8)

12. The Itch's Louis Haynes (5pts | Gameweek 13)

13. Picture Parlour's Katherine Parlour (4pts | Gameweek 3)

14. Real Lies' Patrick King (2pts | Gameweek 2)

2025-26 COMPETITION HISTORY

Gameweek 1: Georgia 8-10 Sports Mole

Gameweek 2: Real Lies' Patrick King 2-8 Sports Mole

Gameweek 3: Picture Parlour's Katherine Parlour 4-5 Sports Mole

Gameweek 4: Piers James 9-6 Sports Mole

Gameweek 5: Northside's Warren Dermody 8-8 Sports Mole

Gameweek 6: Max Ryan 7-1 Sports Mole

Gameweek 7: Felix Ross 19-19 Sports Mole

Gameweek 8: Woody 6-10 Sports Mole

Gameweek 9: Tom A. Smith 13-8 Sports Mole

Gameweek 10: The Horn's Nick True 12-8 Sports Mole

Gameweek 11: Felix Green 15-11 Sports Mole

Gameweek 12: Andrew Cushin 16-13 Sports Mole

Gameweek 13: The Itch's Louis Haynes 5-3 Sports Mole

Gameweek 14: The Now's Will Scott 7-4 Sports Mole