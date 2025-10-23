Sports Mole takes on singer, songwriter Tom A. Smith for a Premier League predictions challenge in gameweek nine of the 2025-26 campaign.

Gameweek nine in the Premier League kicks off at Elland Road on Friday evening, as two struggling sides Leeds United and West Ham United prepare to lock horns for a huge match.

There are four games on Saturday, with the pick of the matches seeing Manchester United host Brighton & Hove Albion, while Chelsea and Liverpool will also be in action.

On Sunday, there are five matches, with Arsenal at home to Crystal Palace in the 2pm kickoffs, while the action concludes with Everton against Tottenham Hotspur at Hill Dickinson Stadium.

In the ninth set of fixtures, Sports Mole are facing off against singer, songwriter Tom A. Smith, who is a Sunderland fan.

Read on to discover Tom's and our predictions for gameweek nine of the 2025-26 campaign, in addition to a look at how singer, songwriter, musician and producer Woody performed in the eighth set of fixtures this season.

Friday, 8pm

Tom: Leeds 2-1 West Ham

Sports Mole: Leeds 1-1 West Ham

Leeds have only lost one of their four home league matches this season, but they will be welcoming a West Ham outfit that have enjoyed themselves more on their travels this term. It could go either way, but there will be tension in both teams, so a tight match could ultimately end with the points being shared.

Saturday, 3pm

Tom: Chelsea 1-1 Sunderland

Sports Mole: Chelsea 2-1 Sunderland

Surprise packages Sunderland have what it takes to frustrate Chelsea this weekend, but the Blues will still be regarded as favourites to come out on top, and they will enter this contest in strong form.

None of the 16 Premier League meetings between Chelsea and Sunderland at Stamford Bridge has been drawn (13 Chelsea wins, three Sunderland wins) and we cannot envisage the spoils being shared on this occasion either, as the Blues should have enough quality to get the job done on home soil.

Newcastle United vs. Fulham

Saturday, 3pm

Tom: Newcastle 0-1 Fulham

Sports Mole: Newcastle 2-0 Fulham

Both teams have experienced inconsistent starts in the Premier League, so a thigh affair could be in store this weekend. However, when you take into consideration Newcastle’s impressive defensive record and how Fulham have struggled in the final third, it is difficult not to back the hosts securing maximum points on this occasion.

Manchester United vs. Brighton & Hove Albion

Saturday, 5.30pm

Tom: Man United 2-0 Brighton

Sports Mole: Man United 3-2 Brighton

Goals are to be expected at Old Trafford this weekend. While both teams have scored in seven of Brighton’s opening eight Premier League games this season, the net has rippled at both ends in five of Man United’s eight matches thus far.

The Seagulls have a strong record on the red side of Manchester and recent wins over Newcastle and Chelsea should give them confidence heading into this one, but Amorim’s men are riding a wave of momentum and we feel that they will edge an entertaining, end-to-end contest.

Saturday, 8pm

Tom: Brentford 1-3 Liverpool

Sports Mole: Brentford 1-2 Liverpool

Liverpool’s performance against Frankfurt was encouraging, but Slot’s team still looks disjointed and their defensive vulnerabilities remain a concern ahead of facing a Brentford side who have scored in seven of their eight Premier League games this season.

Having said that, the Reds themselves have scored at least once in all eight of their PL meetings with the Bees - their second best 100% scoring rate against an opponent after QPR (14) - and they should still have enough quality to outscore their opponents in West London.

Sunday, 2pm

Tom: Wolves 1-0 Burnley

Sports Mole: Wolves 1-0 Burnley

Burnley’s failure to register a single point away from home this season suggests that the hosts could finally score their first win of the campaign. Wolves are unbeaten across their last three meetings with the Clarets, and that run seems set to continue this weekend.

Sunday, 2pm

Tom: Arsenal 3-2 Crystal Palace

Sports Mole: Arsenal 2-0 Crystal Palace

Working with two days' additional rest, boasting one of the meanest defences Europe has to offer and also an abundance of attacking options, Arsenal should have little to fear this weekend.

Palace are seldom blown away and will be no pushovers at the Emirates, but Arteta's backline appears unbreakable right now, and the Gunners can always rely on the corner flag if all else fails.

Sunday, 2pm

Tom: Aston Villa 1-2 Man City

Sports Mole: Aston Villa 2-3 Man City

While Aston Villa's loss to Go Ahead Eagles must be taken with a pinch of salt given Emery's alterations, the Lions were arguably the victims of their own downfall with their high defensive line.

City talisman Haaland can feast on such tactics, and Guardiola's men should out-gun their hosts on the attacking front to come away with maximum points and keep Arsenal in check.

Sunday, 2pm

Tom: Bournemouth 2-0 Nottingham Forest

Sports Mole: Bournemouth 2-0 Nottingham Forest

With Bournemouth flying high and full of confidence, this looks like a daunting trip for a Forest side short on goals and stability. Dyche’s arrival may inspire some fight, but the Cherries’ form and cohesion should see them comfortably claim another three points.

Sunday, 4.30pm

Tom: Everton 0-2 Tottenham

Sports Mole: Everton 1-1 Tottenham

Trips to the blue half of Merseyside have been Spurs' kryptonite over the past six years, and given the Lilywhites' patchy form and patched-up squad, there is little to suggest that their dismal sequence will be snapped on Sunday.

Everton's lack of a lethal striker will hold them back as well, but Moyes's resilient men can also capitalise on the visitors' European fatigue to claim a praiseworthy point.

Tom A. Smith Q&A

How did you come to support Sunderland and what are your favourite memories from your time as a fan?

Tom: I became a Sunderland fan when I was four, I’ve had a season ticket since then. Some of my favourite memories are beating Newcastle with that iconic [Jermain] Defoe volley, staying up beating Everton 3-0, resulting in Newcastle’s relegation too. And Dan Ballard's bullet header against Coventry to send us to Wembley last season.

Who have been your favourite five players for Sunderland?

Tom: [Lee] Cattermole, [Asamoah] Gyan, Defoe and Mr Sunderland himself Luke O’Nien. Finally [Granit] Xhaka has to get himself in there as he is certainly the best player I’ve seen in a red and white shirt.

What's going on with you as an artist at the moment?

Tom: I have just released my debut EP on Fiction records called ‘Say What You Want’ and I’m about to go on a UK tour with ‘The Lottery Winners’ which I can’t wait for.

Tom A. Smith’s debut EP 'Say What You Want’ is out now.

You can follow Tom on Instagram and X.

2025-26 SEASON LEADERBOARD (ARTISTS)

Scores are calculated as one point for a correct result and five points for a correct scoreline.

1. Felix Ross (19pts | Gameweek 7)

2. Piers James (9pts | Gameweek 4)

3. Georgia (8pts | Gameweek 1)

=. Northside's Warren Dermody (8pts | Gameweek 5)

5. Max Ryan (7pts | Gameweek 6)

6. Woody (6pts | Gameweek 8)

7. Picture Parlour's Katherine Parlour (4pts | Gameweek 3)

8. Real Lies' Patrick King (2pts | Gameweek 2)

2025-26 COMPETITION HISTORY

Gameweek 1: Georgia 8-10 Sports Mole

Gameweek 2: Real Lies' Patrick King 2-8 Sports Mole

Gameweek 3: Picture Parlour's Katherine Parlour 4-5 Sports Mole

Gameweek 4: Piers James 9-6 Sports Mole

Gameweek 5: Northside's Warren Dermody 8-8 Sports Mole

Gameweek 6: Max Ryan 7-1 Sports Mole

Gameweek 7: Felix Ross 19-19 Sports Mole

Gameweek 8: Woody 6-10 Sports Mole