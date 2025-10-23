Sports Mole previews Saturday's Premier League clash between Chelsea and Sunderland, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Chelsea will be looking to climb into the top four of the Premier League table when they welcome Sunderland to Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon.

The two teams square off for the first time since May 2017 when Antonio Conte’s Blues came from behind to claim an emphatic 5-1 top-flight home victory over the Black Cats.

Match preview

Since suffering a 3-1 home defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League at the end of September, Chelsea have put together a four-match winning run in all competitions, scoring 11 goals and conceding just two in the process.

Enzo Maresca’s men followed up victories against Benfica (1-0), Liverpool (2-1) and Nottingham Forest (3-0) with a 5-1 thrashing of 10-man Ajax in the Champions League on Wednesday night. The Blues became the first team in the competition’s history to have three teenagers score in the same match thanks to goals from Marc Guiu, Estevao and Tyrique George.

A total of 10 players aged 21 or younger featured for Chelsea in their one-sided affair against Ajax. In the Premier League, the Blues have the youngest average starting lineup this season (24 years, 116 days), while they are yet to use a single player over the age of 28 under Maresca.

Sitting fifth in the top-flight standings after eight matches (W4 D2 L2), Chelsea will welcome another match at Stamford Bridge this weekend - their fifth home fixture in six - as only Manchester City (34) have collected more PL home points in 2025 than the Blues (33 - W10 D3 L1) - their sole defeat at home this calendar year was the aforementioned loss to Brighton.

Chelsea head into Saturday’s contest with Sunderland having won just under half of their 125 meetings with the Black Cats across all competitions (61 out of 125), including each of their last three home league encounters by an aggregate score of 11-3.

Sunderland have accumulated 14 points from their opening eight Premier League matches this season, which represents their best return at this stage of a top-flight campaign since 1999-00 when they also picked up 14 points and won their ninth game.

The Black Cats were deservedly beaten 2-0 by Manchester United before the international break, but they bounced back last weekend to win by the same scoreline at home to basement club Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Stadium of Light, courtesy of a first-half strike from Nordi Mukiele and a second-half own goal.

There is plenty of Premier League football still to play in the 2025-26 season, but Sunderland have demonstrated that they are more than capable of competing in the top flight after eight years away, and they currently sit seventh in the table, just two points behind Man City in second and nine points clear of the relegation zone.

Head coach Regis Le Bris is now preparing his team for a “big test” against a “top-four team” in Chelsea, with the Black Cats travelling to Stamford Bridge this weekend unbeaten in their last 13 away league matches against London-based opposition (W4 D9) since losing 2-1 at Fulham in April 2018 - this impressive run represents their longest ever without an away league defeat in the capital.

However, Sunderland have come out on top in only three of their last 26 Premier League encounters with Chelsea (D2 L21), having previously won four of their first six (L2) between 1996 and 2001.

Chelsea Premier League form:

W D L L W W

Chelsea form (all competitions):

W L W W W W

Sunderland Premier League form:

W D D W L W

Team News

Chelsea’s Malo Gusto is suspended after he was sent off in last weekend’s win at Nottingham Forest, while Cole Palmer (groin), Liam Delap (hamstring), Levi Colwill (ACL), Dario Essugo (thigh), Benoit Badiashile (muscle) and Mykhaylo Mudryk (doping ban) are also unavailable for selection.

The expected return of captain Reece James at right-back would allow Moises Caicedo to move back into midfield, and he could play alongside Enzo Fernandez in a deep-lying role if in-form Estevao continues in the number 10 position.

Joao Pedro served a Champions League ban in midweek, but he is available to return up front on Saturday, potentially at the expense of former Sunderland loanee Guiu, and he could be supported in attack by Pedro Neto and either Alejandro Garnacho or Jamie Gittens.

As for Sunderland, Le Bris has confirmed that Omar Alderete is ruled out due to concussion protocols, while Habib Diarra (groin), Romaine Mundle (hamstring), Dennis Cirkin (wrist), Aji Alese (shoulder) and Leo Hjelde (Achilles) all remain sidelined with injuries.

However, the Black Cats can welcome back Reinildo Mandava from a three-match suspension and he is expected to return at left-back, with Mukiele set to move over to centre-back to partner Daniel Ballard in the absence of Alderete.

Chemsdine Talbi impressed as a substitute against Wolves and he is hoping to be rewarded with a start this weekend, potentially on the right flank at the expense of ex-Chelsea man Bertrand Traore, while Enzo Le Fee operates on the left and Wilson Isidor leads the line.

Chelsea possible starting lineup:

Sanchez; James, Tosin, Chalobah, Cucurella; Caicedo, Fernandez; Neto, Estevao, Garnacho; Pedro

Sunderland possible starting lineup:

Roefs; Hume, Mukiele, Ballard, Reinildo; Rigg, Xhaka, Sadiki; Talbi, Isidor, Le Fee

We say: Chelsea 2-1 Sunderland

Surprise packages Sunderland have what it takes to frustrate Chelsea this weekend, but the Blues will still be regarded as favourites to come out on top and they will enter this contest in strong form.

None of the 16 Premier League meetings between Chelsea and Sunderland at Stamford Bridge have been drawn (13 Chelsea wins, three Sunderland wins) and we cannot envisage the spoils being shared on this occasion either, as the Blues should have enough quality to get the job done on home soil.

