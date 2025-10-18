Nordi Mukiele puts in a starring performance as Sunderland record a 2-0 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Stadium of Light.

Nordi Mukiele starred as Sunderland recorded a 2-0 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers in Saturday afternoon's Premier League contest at the Stadium of Light.

The former Paris Saint-Germain defender registered in the 16th minute of the contest to hand the Black Cats the lead, before an own goal from Ladislav Krejci secured all three points for the hosts.

Sunderland have risen into seventh spot in the Premier League table, boasting 14 points from their opening eight matches of the season, while Wolves remain bottom, having picked up just two points from their first eight games.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

Sunderland look every inch a Premier League club, and if the Black Cats continue to operate at this level, then a top-half finish could be on the cards for the promoted outfit, who have been excellent this season.

Regis Le Bris' side have 14 points to show from their first eight matches, which is remarkable for a newly-promoted outfit, and this was their fourth league success of the campaign.

Sunderland were beaten 2-0 by Manchester United last time out, and that result for the Red Devils looks even better considering the level of the performances from the Black Cats this term.

Le Bris' team bought very well during the summer transfer window, but Wolves' wait for their first Premier League win of the season continues, and they remain bottom of the division.

There have been positives for Wolves in recent weeks, and there were some more on Saturday afternoon, but their form is concerning, and a relegation battle is seemingly on the cards for Vitor Pereira's side.

SUNDERLAND VS. WOLVES HIGHLIGHTS

Nordi Mukiele goal vs. Wolves (17th min, Sunderland 1-0 Wolves)

Sunderland take the lead in the 17th minute of the match, and it is Mukiele on the scoresheet, with the defender finding the back of the net through the legs of the Wolves goalkeeper after playing a one-two with Trai Hume.

Ladislav Krejci own goal vs. Wolves (92nd min, Sunderland 2-0 Wolves)

Sunderland score their second of the match in second-half stoppage time, with Krejci turning into the back of his own net from distance following a quick counter from the home side.

MAN OF THE MATCH - NORDI MUKIELE

Mukiele was the standout player at the Stadium of Light, and his goal in the first half of the contest proved to be absolutely vital.

The 27-year-old won an incredible nine aerial duels and made three tackles during a strong defensive performance, with Wolves struggling to get the better of the France international.

BEST STAT



SUNDERLAND VS. WOLVES MATCH STATS

Possession: Sunderland 41%-59% Wolves

Shots: Sunderland 8-15 Wolves

Shots on target: Sunderland 2-3 Wolves

Corners: Sunderland 2-2 Wolves

Fouls: Sunderland 5-12 Wolves

WHAT NEXT?

Sunderland will continue their Premier League campaign away to Chelsea next Saturday, and the Black Cats will enter that match full of confidence following another win and a clean sheet.

Wolves, meanwhile, will be aiming to bounce back when they welcome Burnley to Molineux next Sunday.

