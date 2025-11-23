A Manchester United midfield target may reportedly not be up for sale in January, and the news will be a blow for Ruben Amorim, who is keen for additions.

Reported Manchester United target Joao Gomes's immediate future lies at Wolverhampton Wanderers, Wolves boss Rob Edwards has indicated.

The Red Devils will resume their Premier League campaign at Old Trafford on Monday, when they take on David Moyes's Everton, and avoiding a loss would extend the team's unbeaten streak to six matches.

Manager Ruben Amorim will hope that his midfield is able to cope with the physicality of the Toffees, especially as the head coach's current first-choice pair of Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro have at times encountered difficulties against imposing opponents.

It is no surprise that United have been credited with an interest in new midfield additions, with the latest rumours claiming that the club could move for Wolves star Joao Gomes.

However, Wolves boss Rob Edwards appeared to distance the Brazilian star from a move away prior to his side's 2-0 defeat against Crystal Palace on Saturday, telling reporters: "We've spoken about stuff but my focus has been on getting the team organised - we have got some good players.

"There will always be interest, but I'm not aware of anything. Joao has been excellent this week."

United have also been linked with Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson and Brighton & Hove Albion star Carlos Baleba, who will both likely cost in the region of £100m each.

Joao Gomes in profile: Should Manchester United sign Wolves midfielder?

Joao Gomes is capable of playing as a number six or as a number eight, and Wolves have looked to use his passing quality to advance up the pitch, with no other player in the squad having played more progressive passes (58).

Only Fernandes has played more progressive passes for United (84) this term, while Gomes's 31 tackles would rank first amongst players at Old Trafford.

There may be some concerns about the midfielder's stature given he is 5ft 9in, and while there are numerous midfielders of similar height that have excelled in the Premier League, the physicality has become increasingly important.

Partnering him with a taller counterpart in a double pivot may be a sensible move, but opening up space in the squad for a second addition may require the exit of Fernandes.

How many midfielders do Manchester United need in the next two transfer windows?

With Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes both in their thirties, Manchester United must consider the future of their midfield in the next two transfer windows.

The addition of a progressive passer comfortable under pressure is a necessity, as while Fernandes is an exceptional creator, he can at time struggle when asked to participate in buildup play.

It should also be noted that neither of the aforementioned pair are athletic, and adding someone capable of covering large distances at speed would be a welcome boost.

Crystal Palace star Adam Wharton is a specialist passer from deep, and his skillset would be well complemented by either Anderson or Baleba, and perhaps the former's more rounded skillset should make him a primary target.