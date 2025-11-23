Manchester United transfer news: Premier League boss "not aware" of “excellent” midfielder’s exit links as he joins shortlist

By
Premier League boss
© Sportsphoto / Imago
A Manchester United midfield target may reportedly not be up for sale in January, and the news will be a blow for Ruben Amorim, who is keen for additions.

Reported Manchester United target Joao Gomes's immediate future lies at Wolverhampton Wanderers, Wolves boss Rob Edwards has indicated.

The Red Devils will resume their Premier League campaign at Old Trafford on Monday, when they take on David Moyes's Everton, and avoiding a loss would extend the team's unbeaten streak to six matches.

Manager Ruben Amorim will hope that his midfield is able to cope with the physicality of the Toffees, especially as the head coach's current first-choice pair of Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro have at times encountered difficulties against imposing opponents.

It is no surprise that United have been credited with an interest in new midfield additions, with the latest rumours claiming that the club could move for Wolves star Joao Gomes.

However, Wolves boss Rob Edwards appeared to distance the Brazilian star from a move away prior to his side's 2-0 defeat against Crystal Palace on Saturday, telling reporters: "We've spoken about stuff but my focus has been on getting the team organised - we have got some good players.

"There will always be interest, but I'm not aware of anything. Joao has been excellent this week."

United have also been linked with Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson and Brighton & Hove Albion star Carlos Baleba, who will both likely cost in the region of £100m each.

Wolverhampton Wanderers Joao Gomes on October 5, 2025

Joao Gomes in profile: Should Manchester United sign Wolves midfielder?

Joao Gomes is capable of playing as a number six or as a number eight, and Wolves have looked to use his passing quality to advance up the pitch, with no other player in the squad having played more progressive passes (58).

Only Fernandes has played more progressive passes for United (84) this term, while Gomes's 31 tackles would rank first amongst players at Old Trafford.

There may be some concerns about the midfielder's stature given he is 5ft 9in, and while there are numerous midfielders of similar height that have excelled in the Premier League, the physicality has become increasingly important.

Partnering him with a taller counterpart in a double pivot may be a sensible move, but opening up space in the squad for a second addition may require the exit of Fernandes.

Wolverhampton Wanderers Joao Gomes on November 8, 2025

How many midfielders do Manchester United need in the next two transfer windows?

With Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes both in their thirties, Manchester United must consider the future of their midfield in the next two transfer windows.

The addition of a progressive passer comfortable under pressure is a necessity, as while Fernandes is an exceptional creator, he can at time struggle when asked to participate in buildup play.

It should also be noted that neither of the aforementioned pair are athletic, and adding someone capable of covering large distances at speed would be a welcome boost.

Crystal Palace star Adam Wharton is a specialist passer from deep, and his skillset would be well complemented by either Anderson or Baleba, and perhaps the former's more rounded skillset should make him a primary target.

ID:586304:1false2false3false: from db desktop :LenBod:collect5462:
Written by
Lewis Nolan

Click here for more stories about Adam Wharton

Click here for more stories about Manchester United

Collect / Create New Data
Share this article now:
Sports Mole Logo
Enter your email address to subscribe to Sports Mole's free match previews newsletter! Updates are sent twice a week.
Read more about Adam Wharton Bruno Fernandes Carlos Baleba Casemiro David Moyes Elliot Anderson Joao Gomes Rob Edwards Ruben Amorim Football
rhs 2.0


Sports Mole provides in-depth previews and predictions for every match from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football.
Argentina's Lionel Messi kisses the World Cup trophy after collecting the Golden Ball award on December 18, 2022Sign up for our FREE daily preview newsletter direct to your inbox!