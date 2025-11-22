Preview:Man Utd vs Everton - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Monday's Premier League clash between Manchester United and Everton, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Manchester United past and Manchester United present man the Old Trafford touchline on Monday night, when the Red Devils and Everton close out Premier League gameweek 12.

Ruben Amorim's rejuvenated men are seeking a sixth straight unbeaten game in the first tier, while David Moyes's Toffees aim for back-to-back victories following the international break.

Match preview

Slowly but surely repaying Sir Jim Ratcliffe's show of faith, Amorim masterminded a Man United renaissance after their lowly defeat to Brentford at the end of September, taking 11 points from the next 15 on offer in the top flight.

After belatedly achieving back-to-back wins in the Premier League for the very first time - even stringing together a three-match unbeaten sequence - Man Utd claimed a pair of respectable 2-2 draws away to Nottingham Forest and Tottenham Hotspur, harnessing their comeback powers on both occasions.

Matthijs de Ligt's 96th-minute intervention in North London was enough to lift the Red Devils into the top seven of the Premier League table before the two-week hiatus - currently just one point below the top four - although results over the weekend could drop them into the bottom half.

Showcasing a commitment to chaos over the past several weeks, Man United's last four Premier League games have seen a staggering 17 goals at both ends of the field, just one fewer than the 18 scored at Old Trafford in the current top-flight campaign.

Eleven of those strikes belong to the hosts, who are on a fabulous four-game winning sequence at the Theatre of Dreams, where Amorim's men could also set a unique Premier League record on Monday night.

After their frenetic stalemates at the City Ground and the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Man Utd could become the first-ever Premier League side to open the scoring, fall behind but avoid defeat in three successive games in the competition.

Also breaking the deadlock in each of their last two games in the Premier League, Moyes's Everton managed to right some Big Six wrongs earlier this month, consigning back-to-back losses to Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur to history.

A hard-fought 1-1 stalemate with surprise package Sunderland preceded a richly deserved 2-0 home success over Fulham, who succumbed to Idrissa Gueye's toe-poke and Michael Keane's shoulder goal at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Neither finish was of the orthodox variety, but that mattered little to an Everton side who start the gameweek just three points below Man United in the table - sixth-placed Aston Villa and fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur are within touching distance too.

However, just four of the visitors' 15 points so far this term have been won on the road, where their only victory came at basement boys Wolverhampton Wanderers, and Moyes's men are still waiting for their first away clean sheet of the new term.

Few Evertonians will need reminding of their 4-0 beatdown at Old Trafford in December 2024 too, and the last time the Toffees won a Premier League match away to Man Utd came in December 2013, when none other than Moyes was at the Red Devils helm.

Team News

Man Utd's last-gasp draw at Spurs did not come without sacrifice, as summer signing Benjamin Sesko sustained a knee injury which will sideline him for a few weeks, although the Slovenian was only a second-half substitute in gameweek 11 anyway.

Sesko is one of three guaranteed absentees for the Red Devils alongside Harry Maguire (thigh) and Lisandro Martinez - who is at least on the verge of his long-awaited return - while Kobbie Mainoo (unspecified) is touch and go but would never have started anyway.

With Sesko sidelined, expect Amad Diallo and Matheus Cunha to link arms with Bryan Mbeumo in attack; the Cameroonian's six direct goal involvements are more than any other Man Utd player in the 2025-26 Premier League, but he has never scored or assisted against Everton in the competition.

Speaking of the Toffees, Moyes revealed on Friday that Merlin Rohl had gone under the knife to treat his hernia, and the German midfielder is not expected back until around Christmastime.

Like their hosts, Rohl comprises part of a three-strong absentee list for the visitors, who are also missing Nathan Patterson (groin) and hamstring victim Jarrad Branthwaite, persistently linked with a move to the Red Devils.

However, Everton are well-stocked up top, where Jack Grealish will pray for better finishing from his teammates - none of the last 19 chances the Manchester City loanee has created for his teammates has been converted.

Manchester United possible starting lineup:

Lammens; Yoro, De Ligt, Shaw; Mazraoui, Casemiro, Fernandes, Dorgu; Mbeumo, Diallo; Cunha

Everton possible starting lineup:

Pickford; O'Brien, Keane, Tarkowski, Mykolenko; Garner, Gueye; Ndiaye, Dewsbury-Hall, Grealish; Barry

We say: Manchester United 2-1 Everton

Backing both teams to score is almost always a safe bet when Man United take to the field, although Everton's lack of a killer number nine continues to stick out like a sore thumb.

The Toffees can still carve their way through a permeable Red Devils backline, but the hosts can fight fire with fire to extend their unbeaten sequence and reignite a Champions League charge.

