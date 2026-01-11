Sunderland transfer news: Black Cats duo 'wanted' by Rangers in January

By Carter White | 11 Jan 2026 16:49

Rangers are reportedly interested in signing Sunderland duo Dan Neil and Romaine Mundle this month.

The Black Cats have enjoyed a stellar opening half of the 2025-26 Premier League campaign following promotion from the Championship.

However, club captain Neil has failed to feature in more than three top-flight matches, with the midfielder linked to Roma in recent times.

Mundle has made just eight substitute appearances, with head coach Regis Le Bris claiming that the attacker could be on his way out of the club over the winter.

After beating Everton on penalties in the third round of the FA Cup on Saturday afternoon, Sunderland return to Premier League action with the hosting of Crystal Palace on January 17.

© Imago

Rangers keen on Sunderland duo?

According to Sky Sports News, a pair of Sunderland stars could be making the move from the North-East of England to Glasgow this month.

The report claims that Scottish Premiership side Rangers have enquired about the availability of Neil and Mundle during the current window.

It is understood that midfielder Neil is also attracting interest from a host of the clubs in the Championship in January.

As for Mundle, the forward is also supposedly wanted by sides across the continent, including Espanyol of Spain and Club Brugge of Belgium.

Sunderland are said to be keen on allowing the attacker to leave on a temporary deal for the remainder of the season.

© Imago / Sportimage

Transition and success

With over 15 players arriving at the Stadium of Light during the summer, it was inevitable that some of Sunderland's promotion-winning men would fall by the wayside.

Granit Xhaka has taken the role of Rangers-linked Neil in the Black Cats' engine room as they compete in the top half of the Premier League.

Mundle has managed a combined 170 minutes of top-flight action across eight substitute appearances to date.