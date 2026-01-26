Champions League Gameweek 8
Barcelona
Jan 28, 2026 8.00pm
Camp Nou
Copenhagen

Barcelona injury, suspension list and return dates vs. Copenhagen: Frenkie de Jong, Ferran Torres, Pedri, Gavi, Andreas Christensen latest

© Imago / IMAGO / Ball Raw Images

Barcelona will be bidding to book their spot in the knockout round of the Champions League when they round off their league stage against Copenhagen on Wednesday night.

The Catalan giants are ninth in the overall table, level on points with the three teams directly above them.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Barcelona's injury and suspension news ahead of their clash with Copenhagen, who are down in 26th and bidding to make the playoffs.

Ferran Torres

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: January 31 (vs. Elche)

Torres is currently on the sidelines with a muscular injury, and the Spain international will again miss out on Wednesday, but he should return against Elche.

Gavi

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Gavi remains on the sidelines following a knee operation in September 2025, but the midfielder is now closing in on a return and should be back on the field before the end of February.

Pedri

© Iconsport

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: Unknown

Pedri suffered a hamstring injury during the Champions League clash with Slavia Prague last week and is now facing another three weeks or so on the sidelines.

Andreas Christensen

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Christensen is facing a lengthy period on the sidelines after suffering an ACL injury during a training session earlier this month.

BARCELONA'S SUSPENSION LIST

Frenkie de Jong

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Status: Out

Possible return date: January 31 (vs. Elche)

Barcelona will be missing De Jong through suspension on Wednesday, with the midfielder picking up his third yellow card in the league stage against Slavia Prague.

