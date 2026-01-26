Barcelona injury, suspension list and return dates vs. Copenhagen: Frenkie de Jong, Ferran Torres, Pedri, Gavi, Andreas Christensen latest

Barcelona will be bidding to book their spot in the knockout round of the Champions League when they round off their league stage against Copenhagen on Wednesday night.
The Catalan giants are ninth in the overall table, level on points with the three teams directly above them.
Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Barcelona's injury and suspension news ahead of their clash with Copenhagen, who are down in 26th and bidding to make the playoffs.
Ferran Torres
Status: Out
Type of injury: Knee
Possible return date: January 31 (vs. Elche)
Torres is currently on the sidelines with a muscular injury, and the Spain international will again miss out on Wednesday, but he should return against Elche.
Gavi
Status: Out
Type of injury: Knee
Possible return date: Unknown
Gavi remains on the sidelines following a knee operation in September 2025, but the midfielder is now closing in on a return and should be back on the field before the end of February.
Pedri
Status: Out
Type of injury: Hamstring
Possible return date: Unknown
Pedri suffered a hamstring injury during the Champions League clash with Slavia Prague last week and is now facing another three weeks or so on the sidelines.
Andreas Christensen
Status: Out
Type of injury: Knee
Possible return date: Unknown
Christensen is facing a lengthy period on the sidelines after suffering an ACL injury during a training session earlier this month.
BARCELONA'S SUSPENSION LIST
Frenkie de Jong
Status: Out
Possible return date: January 31 (vs. Elche)
Barcelona will be missing De Jong through suspension on Wednesday, with the midfielder picking up his third yellow card in the league stage against Slavia Prague.