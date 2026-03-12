Preview: Hibernian vs Livingston - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ellis Stevens | 12 Mar 2026 14:45

Hibernian will welcome Livingston to Easter Road on Saturday afternoon in the Scottish Premiership.

The hosts are fifth in the table with 46 points from 29 games, while the visitors are bottom of the standings with 14 points from 29 fixtures.

Match preview

After a challenging start to the 2025-26 season with only one win in their first seven league fixtures, Hibernian have enjoyed a significantly improved campaign as a whole.

David Gray's side have now won 12, drawn 10 and lost just seven of their 29 league games, leaving them sitting fifth in the table with 46 points.

As a result, Hibs are four points above sixth-placed Falkirk and seven behind fourth-placed Motherwell, leaving them in a strong position heading towards the post-split fixtures.

Gray will be looking for his team to put together a positive end to the campaign in hopes of moving up the table and securing European football, starting with a win on Saturday.

Hibs are in encouraging form coming into the game, with three wins, two draws and one loss in their last six games, while they are also undefeated at home since November 2025.

© Iconsport / PA Images / Icon Sport

Livingston are also major underdogs coming into the game, with the Lions starting down the barrel of relegation from the top flight.

After earning promotion from the Championship last term, Livingston have failed to adapt to life in the Premiership, picking up just 14 points from 29 league games.

Livingston actually started the term with a draw and win in their first two games, but the Lions have subsequently failed to triumph since matchday two, losing 17 and drawing 10 of their next 27 fixtures.

Now trailing safety by a significant 10 points, Livingston have to put together a significantly improved end to the campaign if they are to miraculously avoid relegation.

Hibernian Scottish Premiership form:

D W L W W D

Hibernian form (all competitions):

D W L W W D

Livingston Scottish Premiership form:

L L L D D D

Livingston form (all competitions):

L L L D D D

Team News

© Imago / Focus Images

Hibernian are without Jordan Obita, Josh Mulligan, Grant Hanley and Chris Cadden due to ongoing injury issues.

Ante Suto has scored three goals in five appearances since joining Hibernian, including a goal from the bench last time out, and the forward could be rewarded with a start here.

Meanwhile, Livingston will be unable to call upon Samson Lawal, Aidan Denholm, Connor McLennan and Joshua Zimmerman due to fitness problems.

After drawing 1-1 with St Mirren last time out, marking their third straight draw, Livingston could line up with an unchanged team on Saturday.

Hibernian possible starting lineup:

Sallinger; O'Hora, Kiranga, Iredale; Passlack, Chaiwa, Barlaser, Cadden; McGrath; Elding, Suto

Livingston possible starting lineup:

Prior; Kabongolo, Wilson, McGowan; Finlayson, Pittman, Danso, Tait, Fati; Muirhead, Smith

We say: Hibernian 3-1 Livingston

Hibernian are undoubtedly the favourites against the league's bottom side, and the hosts should record a comfortable win against Livingston.

