Preview: Hibernian vs St Mirren - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ellis Stevens | 12 Feb 2026 16:10

Hibernian and St Mirren will both aim to bounce back from defeats when they meet at the Easter Road Stadium in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday.

The hosts are fifth in the table with 39 points from 26 games, while the visitors are ninth in the standings with 23 points from 25 matches.

Match preview

Hibernian have had a mixed 2025-26 campaign to date, including a particularly difficult start to the season that saw Hibs fail to qualify for either the Europa League or Conference League.

Hibs also managed just one win in their opening seven Scottish Premiership fixtures, alongside five draws and one defeat - devastatingly losing 1-0 to a 91st-minute goal from Craig Halkett against rivals Hearts.

David Gray's side briefly bounced back with two straight wins, but they fell back into their early season form with three defeats, one draw and one win in their next five matches.

Hibernian appeared to turn a corner as they won each of their next three games, but they have once again seen their form take a turn for the worse, as Hibs have managed just one win in their last five league fixtures.

Those results leave Hibernian fifth in the standings with 39 points, narrowly ahead of sixth-placed Falkirk on goal difference, while they boast a confident 11 point lead over seventh-placed Aberdeen.

Gray will be eager for his side to bounce back from another loss to city rivals Hearts last time out when they take on St Mirren, especially as they aim to stay ahead of sixth-placed Falkirk.

© Imago

St Mirren are similarly looking to rebound from defeat earlier in the week, having lost 4-3 in a thrilling encounter with Kilmarnock.

That defeat marked the end of St Mirren's five-game unbeaten run across all competitions, which featured one win and two draws in the league and the Saints booking their place in the quarter-finals of the Scottish FA Cup.

While they have managed to consistently pick up points in recent weeks, Stephen Robinson's side have largely struggled this term, suffering 12 defeats in 25 league games, alongside only five wins and eight draws.

Consequently, St Mirren are disappointingly down in ninth place with 23 points, barely above the relegation zone by three points, while they trail the top half of the table by a significant 16 points, leaving them with a slim chance of securing a top-half finish for a fourth straight season.

However, a late surge towards the top half of the standings could be put together before the Scottish Premiership table splits, and Robinson will be hoping they can start such a streak with a win on Saturday.

Recent history goes against the Saints in this encounter, with Hibs unbeaten in their last four meetings with St Mirren, including a 3-0 triumph earlier this season.

Hibernian Scottish Premiership form:

W D L D W L

Hibernian form (all competitions):

W D L D W L

St Mirren Scottish Premiership form:

L L D D W L

St Mirren form (all competitions):

D D D W W L

Team News

© Imago / Focus Images

Hibernian are without Chris Cadden, Grant Hanley, Jordan Obita and Josh Mulligan for this match due to injury issues, while Munashe Gurananga is a doubt after being taken off in the defeat to rivals Hearts.

Warren O'Hora could come back into the defence in Gurananga's potential absence, starting alongside Rocky Kiranga and Jack Iredale.

As for St Mirren, Jake Young, Jonah Ayunga, Keanu Baccus, Malik Dijksteel and Mark O'Hara are not expected to feature due to injury.

Killian Phillips scored twice in St Mirren's narrow 4-3 defeat last time out, and the goalscorer should continue alongside Jacob Devaney and Alexander Gogic in midfield.

Hibernian possible starting lineup:

Sallinger; O'Hora, Kiranga, Iredale; Passlack, Andrews, Barlaser, Cadden; Boyle, Chaiwa; Scarlett

St Mirren possible starting lineup:

George; Fraser, King, Freckleton; Richardson, Phillips, Devaney, Gogic, John; Mandron, Idowu

We say: Hibernian 2-1 St Mirren

Hibernian have enjoyed this fixture in recent meetings, while they also boast a strong record at home, with six wins and just two defeats in 13 home fixtures, leading us to expect a victory for the hosts.

