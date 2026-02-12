Manchester City news: Guardiola hails 'irreplaceable' star as one of the best he has ever coached

By Axel Clody | 12 Feb 2026 15:50

Manchester City's 3-0 victory over Fulham on Wednesday in matchweek 26 of the Premier League saw Pep Guardiola wax lyrical about one player.

And he did not single out Semenyo, O'Reilly or Haaland, the goalscorers, or Foden, who provided an assist, but rather a "silent" protagonist.

"He is irreplaceable," was how the Citizens boss described Bernardo Silva, who played as part of a midfield three alongside O'Reilly and Rodri.

The Portuguese, coming off a superb performance last weekend when the team beat Liverpool, delivered another important display both on and off the ball.

Guardiola explains Silva's unique role

© Imago / Propaganda Photo

"When Bernardo does not play there, we need to play with another system. First he goes to press the goalkeeper, then he comes back to participate in the build-up with Rodri. And sometimes he goes to the right, like at Anfield, to deliver crosses or passes to win the game. That is Bernardo," he said in his press conference.

The midfielder played an important role in Manchester City's pressing, with the team operating in a 4-3-1-2 without the ball when in the opponent's defensive half. Fulham struggled to play out from the back and Bernardo, as the midfielder pressing the defensive midfielder on the ball side, was one of the most dedicated.

Guardiola says Bernardo Silva is 'one of the best' he has coached

© Imago / Sportimage

The victory over Liverpool last Sunday came with Bernardo Silva in inspired form. He dictated the tempo in midfield, pressed the opponent relentlessly and even appeared in the box to score the equaliser before Haaland completed the turnaround from the penalty spot.

"Guided by our incredible player, one of the best players I have ever coached – in this case, our captain, Bernardo," Guardiola said after beating the hosts at Anfield.

"We follow him, I also follow him, because when a player always puts the team ahead of himself and does things by his own example, everyone follows him, me first! He is one of the best players I have ever coached. He is the perfect captain. It is a joy for me, as a coach, to have him with us. The team comes first. His contribution is huge and he is one of the legends of this club."

At 31, Bernardo Silva is in the final months of his Manchester City contract, set to expire in July. The Portuguese, if he does leave the club, will depart as one of the greatest in Citizens history, having won six Premier League titles (seven, if he secures this season's) and one Champions League in nine seasons.