Arsenal vs. Wigan: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel

By Lewis Blain | 12 Feb 2026 14:33

Premier League leaders Arsenal welcome League One side Wigan Athletic to the Emirates Stadium for an FA Cup fourth-round clash on Sunday.

Mikel Arteta's side will be looking to avoid a 'giant-killing' in a bid to continue their impressive form across all fronts this season.

Meanwhile, the Latics are currently without a manager and have endured a tough campaign domestically as they find themselves in the relegation zone, just two points off rock bottom.

Here, Sports Mole provides everything you need to know about how to tune into the fixture this weekend.

What time does Arsenal vs. Wigan kick off?

This FA Cup fourth round clash between Arsenal and Wigan will kick off at 16:30pm on Sunday 15th February, and it will be the last of the competition's encounters that day.

Where is Arsenal vs. Wigan being played?

Arsenal will host Wigan at their north London home, the Emirates Stadium, which holds 60,704 supporters.

The Latics have not faced the Gunners since the FA Cup semi-final in 2014. Arsenal won in a penalty shootout, in which Arteta featured and scored the opening spot kick.

Meanwhile, these two teams last faced each other at the Emirates a year earlier, with Arsene Wenger's side coming away 4-1 winners.

How to watch Arsenal vs. Wigan in the UK

TV channels

With the game being played on Sunday in the UK, it means it will be shown on TV with TNT Sports 1, which is channel 410 (HD) or 874 (SD) for Sky customers and channel 527 for Virgin Media customers.

Online streaming

For those without a TV subscription, this tie will be live-streamed via the Discovery+ app.

Highlights

The TNT Sports YouTube channel should upload highlights of Arsenal vs. Wigan shortly after full-time, along with the official accounts of both teams.

BBC One will have highlights of the day's FA Cup matches in the evening at 22:30pm, which is repeated on BBC Two at 06:30am the following morning.

What is at stake for Arsenal and Wigan?

A place in the fifth-round of the FA Cup is at stake for both teams.

For Arsenal, they will want to strengthen the potential of clinching a domestic double or treble, with the Premier League leaders also in the EFL Cup final.

Wigan, however, could benefit from the financial aspect of this competition, earning a tidy fee from their share of the gate receipts as well as appearing on TV.