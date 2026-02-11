Premier League Gameweek 26
Brentford
Feb 12, 2026 8.00pm
Gtech Community Stadium
Arsenal

Team News: Brentford vs. Arsenal injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Brentford vs. Arsenal injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
Unbeaten in eight games against their hosts, Premier League leaders Arsenal hit the road to face London rivals Brentford in Thursday evening's showdown at the Gtech Community Stadium.

The Gunners strode past Sunderland 3-0 in their most recent affair, while the Bees stunned Newcastle United 3-2 at St James' Park to further their European aspirations.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up the team news for the two London rivals ahead of the derby.

BRENTFORD vs. ARSENAL

BRENTFORD

Out: Kevin Schade (suspended), Reiss Nelson (ineligible), Antoni Milambo (knee), Fabio Carvalho (knee), Josh Dasilva (knee)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Kelleher; Kayode, Van den Berg, Ajer, Henry; Janelt, Henderson; Ouattara, Jensen, Lewis-Potter; Thiago

ARSENAL

Out: Mikel Merino (foot), Max Dowman (ankle)

Doubtful: Bukayo Saka (hip), Martin Odegaard (unspecified)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori; Havertz, Zubimendi, Rice; Madueke, Gyokeres, Martinelli

