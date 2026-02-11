Team News: Brentford vs. Arsenal injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Unbeaten in eight games against their hosts, Premier League leaders Arsenal hit the road to face London rivals Brentford in Thursday evening's showdown at the Gtech Community Stadium.
The Gunners strode past Sunderland 3-0 in their most recent affair, while the Bees stunned Newcastle United 3-2 at St James' Park to further their European aspirations.
Here, Sports Mole rounds up the team news for the two London rivals ahead of the derby.
BRENTFORD vs. ARSENAL
BRENTFORD
Out: Kevin Schade (suspended), Reiss Nelson (ineligible), Antoni Milambo (knee), Fabio Carvalho (knee), Josh Dasilva (knee)
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Kelleher; Kayode, Van den Berg, Ajer, Henry; Janelt, Henderson; Ouattara, Jensen, Lewis-Potter; Thiago
ARSENAL
Out: Mikel Merino (foot), Max Dowman (ankle)
Doubtful: Bukayo Saka (hip), Martin Odegaard (unspecified)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori; Havertz, Zubimendi, Rice; Madueke, Gyokeres, Martinelli