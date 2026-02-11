Tottenham head coach Thomas Frank makes major statement on future ahead of North London derby

By Matt Law | 11 Feb 2026 09:55 , Last updated: 11 Feb 2026 09:56

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Thomas Frank is "convinced" that he will remain in charge of the club for their next Premier League fixture against Arsenal on February 22.

Spurs suffered a 2-1 home defeat to Newcastle United on Tuesday night, with the result leaving them down in 16th spot in the Premier League table, just five points ahead of 18th-placed West Ham United with 12 games left to play.

Tottenham fans were heard chanting for their former head coach Mauricio Pochettino during the clash against Newcastle, while Frank was the subject of "You're getting sacked in the morning" chants from the club's own supporters.

However, despite the growing discontent, Frank remains "convinced" that he will be in charge of Tottenham for their next match, which is a North London derby against Arsenal.

"Yeah, I'm convinced I will be. I understand the question, I understand it's easy to point it on me. It's never only the head coach or the ownership or the directors or the players," Frank told reporters after the home loss to Newcastle.

© Imago / Mark Pain

Frank "convinced" he will lead Tottenham against Arsenal

"Everyone knows what position we are in and what we need to improve on. That is what we are working hard on.

"I understand the fans' frustration. It's a position they don't want to be in. We are working day and night to try and change. It's a position the club have been in the last two years. The pattern is that the club are struggling to compete in Europe and the Premier League.

"Part of that is to eliminate injuries and suspensions. We face a Newcastle team that has struggled a little bit lately. But I think they were more on top first half and then we came back into it well. The second goal is a bit symbolic of our season."

When asked whether he is still confident of leading Tottenham out of their mess, Frank said: "One thousand per cent. I'm also one thousand per cent sure I didn't expect us to be in the position we are in with 11 to 12 injuries.

"There are a few before me up here at Tottenham and many other clubs that have lost their head. I have to stay calm. We have to get through this together."

© Imago / Paul Marriott

Could Tottenham seriously be relegated this season?

Tottenham have not been victorious in the Premier League since the end of December, picking up just four league points in 2026, which is incredibly poor form.

Spurs still have a healthy gap to the relegation zone, but if their struggles continue, then relegation is a serious possibility for the North London club.

Tottenham's next two matches are crucial, hosting Arsenal before heading to Fulham, while they also have a game against Liverpool at Anfield in the middle of March.

Spurs' league issues are even more remarkable considering that they finished fourth in the overall Champions League table to breeze into the last-16 stage of the competition.