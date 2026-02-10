Tottenham Hotspur 1-2 Newcastle United: Thomas Frank's damning home record assessed as relegation battle looms

By Lewis Nolan | 10 Feb 2026 23:37

Tottenham Hotspur have picked up just 10 points from their 13 home games in the Premier League this season, the worst return amongst big six teams.

Spurs suffered yet another defeat, losing 2-1 at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium on Tuesday against Newcastle United.

The Toon were deserving winners, with the visitors creating numerous chances, while the hosts only truly threatened in the latter stages of the match when they were already trailing.

Thomas Frank has now overseen 13 league matches at home, with the team losing seven, drawing four and winning two games at the ground.

The 10 points his side have collected at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium ranks last amongst big six clubs, with Arsenal (32), Manchester City (29), Manchester United (27), Liverpool (24) and Chelsea (22) having picked up more than double Spurs' total on home soil.

Will Tottenham be relegated from the Premier League?

The loss against Toon left the club in 16th place, and their points tally of 29 is only five more than 18th-placed West Ham United.

Tottenham's next league clash comes at home against Arsenal on February 22, whereas West Ham have a more favourable fixture against Bournemouth on February 21.

Frank's side have failed to win any of their last eight league outings, suffering defeat on four occasions, while the Hammers have won three, drawn one and lost just one of their past five in the top flight.

Though Spurs' squad possesses a number of stars, it would be foolish for the players or management staff to think that they are too talented to be relegated.

Is Thomas Frank overseeing a transition season?

With many clubs in the Premier League such as Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United having also experienced turmoil this season, there have been claims that a number of sides are simply going through transition phases.

Some of Frank's supporters have also argued that the Londoners are experiencing a period of transition, but with the team undoubtedly in the relegation battle, it is hard to see how fans can take any positives from the current situation.

With the team quickly plummeting towards the bottom three, it may be in the best interest of Tottenham to dismiss the Dane before the club's plight becomes irrecoverable.