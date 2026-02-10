Watch Cole Palmer's miss of the season contender as Chelsea blow two-goal lead in Leeds draw

By Ben Knapton | 10 Feb 2026 21:39 , Last updated: 10 Feb 2026 21:49

Chelsea star Cole Palmer produced a shocking miss of the season contender as Liam Rosenior's men were held to a 2-2 draw by Leeds United at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues were ostensibly on their way to a comfortable success against the Whites in West London, where Joao Pedro opened the scoring with a landmark goal that saw him enter an exclusive club.

Palmer - fresh from notching a hat-trick against Wolverhampton Wanderers at the weekend - then doubled the hosts' lead from the penalty spot, but Daniel Farke's side pulled off the unlikeliest of turnarounds.

Lukas Nmecha cut the deficit in half with a spot kick of his own midway through the second period, before Noah Okafor drew the visitors level in the most chaotic of circumstances.

An almighty penalty-box scramble involving Josh Acheampong, Robert Sanchez and Jayden Bogle ended with Okafor rolling the ball into an empty net, but Palmer then missed an even more glorious chance to win the contest.

Watch Cole Palmer's shocking miss in Chelsea vs. Leeds

Stamford Bridge in disbelief ?



Cole Palmer misses from point blank range in stoppage time...@tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/R31B8LKnsR — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) February 10, 2026

With four minutes of second-half injury time played, Moises Caicedo darted into the right-hand side of the penalty area and delivered a crisp low ball across the six-yard box, destined for Palmer's feet.

The England international seemingly had the easy job of poking the ball into the back of the net from close range, but he inexplicably cleared the crossbar from a yard out with the goal at his mercy.

Chelsea fans and players were in utter disbelief at Palmer's horror miss, and the former Manchester City starlet cut an aghast expression inside the net after his appalling blunder.

Head coach Rosenior covered his face with his hands, as the former Strasbourg manager's perfect Premier League start as Blues head coach came to an end.

Chelsea have at least temporarily risen back into the top four of the Premier League table, but they will be bumped back down by Manchester United if the Red Devils beat West Ham United.

Chelsea 2-2 Leeds: PGMOL explain why Whites equaliser stood

Chaotic defending from Chelsea!



Incredible scenes as Leeds equalise with 15 minutes left on the clock ?@tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/AWHFQHPeHL — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) February 10, 2026

In the build-up to Leeds' second goal, there was a hint of handball against Bogle, which Chelsea fans and players appealed for to no avail.

The defender was then heavily involved in the chaos before Okafor rolled the ball into an empty net, and the PL Match Centre have explained why his strike was allowed to stand.

"The referee’s call of goal to Leeds United was checked and confirmed by VAR – with there deemed to be no handball offence by Bogle in the build-up," a statement read on X.

Chelsea now aim to return to winning ways against Hull City in Friday's FA Cup clash, while Leeds face Birmingham City in the fourth round two days later.