Man Utd transfer news: Red Devils, Chelsea 'consider' move for 19-year-old defender

By Carter White | 10 Feb 2026 14:59

Manchester United and Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing Tromso IL defender Abubacarr Sedi Kinteh.

The Red Devils are mightily close to winning five games in a row for the first time in a long while, with a Tuesday night trip to relegation-threatened West Ham United on the cards in the Premier League.

Since the appointment of Michael Carrick as interim head coach until the end of the campaign, Man Utd have won all four of their top-flight battles, improving massively from the days of Ruben Amorim.

The 20-time English champions produced another result last time out in the Premier League, beating strugglers Tottenham Hotspur at the Theatre of Dreams courtesy of goals from Bryan Mbeumo and Bruno Fernandes.

There are growing calls for former Middlesbrough boss Carrick to be given the Man Utd gig on a permanent basis following a dramatic improvement of the side following his January arrival in the dugout.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Man Utd, Chelsea want young defender Kinteh?

According to the Daily Mail, both Manchester United and Chelsea are eyeing up moves for a highly-rated young defender ahead of the summer transfer window, aiming to bolster their backlines.

The report claims that the Red Devils and the Blues are looking to securing the signature of centre-back Kinteh, who is currently plying his trade for Tromso in the top tier of Norwegian football.

As well as sides in the Premier League, it is understood that Swiss outfits Basel and Young Boys are considering swoops for the talents of Kinteh within the coming days, aiming to push ahead of the English clubs in the race.

With the winter transfer market in Switzerland closing on February 16 compared to February 2 in the Premier League, Young Boys and Basel have the opportunity to sign the Gambia international before the summer.

Attracting interest from across the continent following a breakthrough campaign in the Norwegian Eliteserien, Kinteh is supposedly available for around £4m as 2026 rumbles on.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Does Kinteh fit into Man Utd plans?

It is clear that Manchester United's priority heading into the summer transfer window is the signing of a new first-choice midfielder, with Casemiro set to exit the club at the conclusion of this season.

The Red Devils have been linked to a number of top performers in the Premier League as they look to fill an impending engine-room void, including Nottingham Forest and England star Elliot Anderson.

Whilst not an urgent area of concern, centre-back would certainly be boosted in the long term at Old Trafford by the arrival of Kinteh.