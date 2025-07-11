Sports Mole previews Sunday's Norwegian Eliteserien clash between Stromsgodset and Tromso IL, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Two teams in contrasting form will lock horns in the Eliteserien on Sunday, as struggling Stromsgodset welcome an IL Tromso outfit that have posted seven straight wins at this level of football.

Stromsgodset are currently 15th in the Eliteserien table, picking up only six points from 12 matches, while Tromso are third, collecting 25 points from their 12 league games this term.

Match preview

Stromsgodset have a record of two wins and 10 defeats from their 12 league matches this season, with six points leaving them in 15th spot, four points ahead of 16th-placed Haugesund.

Dag-Eilev Fagermo's side are on a seven-game losing run in the league, including a 1-0 reverse to division leaders Viking last time out, while their last victory was at the end of April.

Godset have finished seventh in the last two Eliteserien seasons, so it is a surprise to see them down in 15th, and they have not played outside of the top flight since 2016.

The hosts have the worst home record in the division this season, losing all six of their matches, only scoring three times, while Tromso have the second-best away record, gathering 13 points from six fixtures.

While Stromsgodset have lost seven in a row in the Eliteserien, Tromso have won seven in a row, including a 1-0 success over Molde last time out.

Jorgen Vik's side have been in such excellent form that they could be forgiven for thinking that it would leave them in a title race at this stage of proceedings, but the visitors are third in the table, 11 points off the leaders Viking.

Tromso have three games in hand on the team at the summit, though, so they could quickly find themselves at the top of the division if their strong form continues in the weeks ahead.

The Boys finished 13th in the Eliteserien last season, and they have never managed to win the top flight, with their previous best coming in 1990 and 2011 (second on both occasions).

Tromso have won their last two league games against Stromsgodset, including a 2-0 success when the two teams last locked horns in November 2024.

Stromsgodset Norwegian Eliteserien form:

LLLLLL

Tromso IL Norwegian Eliteserien form:

WWWWWW

Team News

Stromsgodset will again be without the services of Eirik Ulland Andersen due to an injury issue.

Marko Farji has been in strong form this season, scoring seven times in 14 appearances, and he will feature in the final third of the field this weekend.

Gustav Valsvik has come up with two goals from the middle of the Stromsgodset defence, meanwhile, and he will be another notable starter for the home side here.

Tromso, meanwhile, will be missing Markus Johnsgard through injury this weekend.

The visitors are otherwise in strong shape, and there will be another spot in the final third of the field for Vegard Erlien, who has scored six times in all competitions during the current season.

Ieltsin Camoes is also set to feature in a forward area for Tromso, while David Edvardsson will operate in the middle of the away side's midfield once again.

Stromsgodset possible starting lineup:

Holmen; Taaje, Valsvik, Dahl; Vilsvik, Stengel, Krasniqi, Heredia-Randen, Westerlund; Mehnert, Farji

Tromso IL possible starting lineup:

Haugaard; Kinteh, Skjaervik, Guddal; Cornic, Jenssen, Edvardsson, Hjerto-Dahl, Norheim; Camoes, Erlien

We say: Stromsgodset 0-2 Tromso IL

Stromsgodset cannot stop losing at the moment, while Tromso cannot stop winning - both teams will see their runs end at some point, but we are backing the visitors to put another three points on the board here.

