Two sides in contrasting form are set to face off in Norway's Eliteserien when top-of-the-table Viking FK welcome relegation-threatened Stromsgodset to the Lyse Arena on Saturday.

De morkebla will be looking to start a new winning streak this weekend, while Godset will be desperate to stop the rot.

Match preview

Under the command of coaches Bjarte Lunde Aarsheim and Morten Jensen, Viking have taken the top flight by storm, and are now on an 18-game unbeaten streak across all competitions ahead of this clash.

Last Saturday, De morkebla drew 1-1 with third-placed, Champions League hopefuls Rosenborg, and though the result was not the worst possible outcome, failing to take maximum points could be seen as a minor disappointment given that Viking had won the prior nine on the bounce.

Dropping two points left Aarsheim and Jensen's side at the top of the tree, but saw their lead reduced to seven points after SK Brann beat Sandefjord.

Undefeated at Lyse Arena for more than a full calendar year, the hosts will be expecting to get back to winning ways this weekend, but with only three wins from their last five home games, they will need to stay focused.

An 11th triumph of the campaign would be enough to send Viking 10 points clear, though a rare loss would open the door for Brann to reduce the deficit to just four.

Meanwhile, Dag-Eilev Fagermo's Stromsgodset are at serious risk of relegation this season, and having lost six consecutive matches going into this weekend, they will be fighting to avoid being cut adrift near the foot of the table.

On Sunday, Godset followed up their 5-0 thrashing at the hands of rivals KFUM by closing out June with a 2-0 loss on their own turf against Valerenga, and fans will be concerned about facing the league leaders given that they were thoroughly beaten by two of the weaker sides in the league.

Yet another defeat has left Fagermo's men second-from-bottom with only six points to show for their efforts, and they are now five points behind the relegation playoff spot.

Knowing that walking away empty handed could put their league status at risk, the visitors will take some solace from their travelling record that features two wins from their last five away matches across all competitions.

Should Stromsgodset earn just their third victory of the season, then they could move to within two points of the relegation playoff spot, but a loss may see them fall a troubling eight points behind a shot at safety.

Team News

Viking are likely to line up with Henrik Saelebakke Falchener and Martin Ove Roseth at the heart of defence, and the duo will be keen to make it 19 games unbeaten this weekend.

In the central third, Joe Bell should operate at the base of midfield, while Jakob Segadal Hansen and Kristoffer Askildsen start just ahead in box-to-box roles.

As for Stromsgodset, expect to see Marcus Mehnert leading the line, with Samuel Silalahli and Marko Farji providing support from out wide.

Elsewhere, centre-backs Jesper Taaje and Gustav Valsvik will be desperate to keep the title favourites at bay, but having conceded 10 goals across their last three games, they will have their work cut out to rectify the defence.

Viking FK possible starting lineup:

Klaesson; Heggheim, Falchener, Roseth, Bjorshol; Bell; Haugen, Hansen, Askildsen, Austbo; Christiansen

Stromsgodset possible starting lineup:

Johansen; Vilsvik, Taaje, Valsvik, Westerlund; Heredia-Randen; Silalahi, Stengel, Ardraa, Farji; Mehnert

We say: Viking FK 3-0 Stromsgodset

Viking are in excellent form and have been for the entire league season, so fans will be expecting to avoid defeat at the very least.

In contrast, Stromsgodset have been dire, and their defensive record suggests that they could struggle on Saturday.

