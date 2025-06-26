Sports Mole previews Saturday's Norwegian Eliteserien clash between Rosenborg and Viking FK, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Third will face first when Rosenborg welcome Viking FK to Lerkendal Stadion for Saturday’s Eliteserien meeting.

The visitors are leading the way after collecting 32 points from 13 games, while Rosenborg are 11 points adrift in third place with a game in hand.

Match preview

Rosenborg have experienced a dip in form since their unbeaten start to the Elitserien season was ended by a heavy 4-0 defeat against Bodo/Glimt on May 24.

While they bounced back with a victory over Fredrikstad, Rosenborg have failed to win any of their three competitive matches in June.

After drawing with KFUM, the Troillongan fell to a demoralising 4-1 loss to Kristiansund, before losing on penalties in their Norwegian Cup quarter-final against Sarpsborg 08.

Dino Islamovic netted a brace in the 2-2 draw, but he was one of two players who missed in the shootout, as Sarpsborg netted all four of their penalties to end Rosenborg’s hopes of lifting the cup for the first time since 2018.

After suffering cup disappointment on Wednesday, Alfred Johansson will have to quickly pick his side up for Saturday's fixture, with the hosts looking to maintain their unbeaten home record, having won three and drawn three of their six league outings at Lerkendal Stadion this season.

In contrast to their hosts, Viking successfully negotiated their midweek cup tie against Aalesund to set up a semi-final clash with Rosenborg's conquerors, Sarpsborg.

Peter Christiansen scored an 82nd-minute winner in Wednesday's 1-0 victory over second-tier Aalesund to keep their hopes alive of winning the Norwegian cup for the first time in six years.

After claiming their ninth consecutive win in all competitions, they will now turn their focus back to their quest to clinch the Elitserien title for the first time since 1991.

Viking currently enjoy a nine-point lead over second-placed Brann, having won 10, drawn two and lost one of their 13 league matches this season.

They have won each of their last five top-flight matches since they lost to Valerenga on the opening day of the season, which should give them hope that can win an away game against Rosenborg for the first time since May 2005.

Rosenborg Norwegian Eliteserien form:

D W L W D L

Rosenborg form (all competitions):

W L W D L L

Viking FK Norwegian Eliteserien form:

W W W W W W

Viking FK form (all competitions):

W W W W W W

Team News

Rosenborg can no longer call upon Norway Under-21 international Marius Broholm, who completed a move to French side Lille earlier this month.

Highly-rated youngster Sverre Nypan is also on his way out of the club, with the 18-year-old set to join Premier League giants Manchester City.

Tomas Nemcik and Noah Sahsah remain sidelined through injury, while Luka Racic is unlikely to feature after missing the last two matches.

As for the visitors, joint managers Bjarte Lunde Aarsheim and Morten Jensen are expected to be without Gianni Stensness, Yann-Erik de Lanlay and Nick D’Agostino due to injury.

Viking are also unable to call upon forward Zlatko Tripic, who will serve a one-match ban for an accumulation of yellow cards.

Christiansen will continue to offer one of Viking’s main attacking threats, having scored seven goals in his last eight competitive appearances.

Rosenborg possible starting lineup:

Tangvik; Mortensen, M Ceide, Jenssen, Pereira; Zeidan, Selnaes, Fossum; Holm, E Ceide, Islamovic

Viking FK possible starting lineup:

Klaesson; Henrik Heggheim, Baertelsen, Falchener, Auklend; Askildsen, Bell, Hansen; Haugen, Austbo, Christiansen

We say: Rosenborg 1-2 Viking FK

Rosenborg have experienced a dip in form in recent weeks, while Viking should be full of confidence after picking up nine consecutive victories in all competitons, and with that in mind, we think the visitors will do enough to record a head-to-head away victory for the first time in 20 years.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



