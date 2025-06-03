Aston Villa summer transfer window: Top targets, budget, and priority positions

There has been little time to reflect on a painfully close Champions League near-miss for Aston Villa, as the Birmingham club have already begun preparations for the 2025-26 campaign.

After finishing just outside the Premier League's top five, Villa will need to recruit from a lower tier - both in terms of transfer fees and salaries - rather than continuing their ambitious policy of recent windows.

Instead of proven stars, players with potential are set to arrive; while head coach Unai Emery will be keen to retain all of his main men, some may depart.

Here, Sports Mole takes a closer look at Villa's 2025 summer transfer window, including their top targets, priority positions, budget and most likely signings.


Aston Villa's top targets for 2025 summer transfer window

Sverre Nypan in action for Norway Under-21s on September 10, 2024© Imago

Having edged in front of fellow suitors Arsenal and Girona, it had seemed Villa would soon confirm the signing of highly-rated midfielder Sverre Nypan from Rosenborg.

Though they apparently convinced another member of Norway's 'golden generation' to join, concerns about whether the teenager is ready for Premier League football have since stalled the deal, so that move remains in the balance.

Southampton's Tyler Dibling is another rising star, but his fee could be prohibitive in the current circumstances; more affordable are Hellas Verona defender Diego Coppola and Udinese's Jaka Bijol, who both impressed in Serie A last term.

Two more centre-backs, Enzo Boyomo of Osasuna and Cristhian Mosquera of Valencia have also been tracked, while young Yasin Ozcan will soon arrive from Kasimpasa in a switch secured earlier this year.

Should much-loved Emiliano Martinez leave for Saudi Arabia, Lille goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier, Alex Remiro of Real Sociedad and Espanyol's Joan Garcia could be targets - there would be stiff competition for all three.

Of course, retaining Marcus Rashford looks far more unlikely on a Europa League budget, so an up-and-coming forward may also be needed.


Aston Villa budget for 2025 summer transfer window

Philippe Coutinho of Vasco da Gama in action on July 31, 2024© Imago

Missing out on successive Champions League qualifications means that Emery and co must cut their cloth accordingly, and Villa's summer budget will suffer.

The Midlands club stand to lose out by anywhere between £30m and £100m, and player sales will now be required to boost the coffers.

As they need to reduce an inflated wage bill to comply with UEFA's new restrictions - 'only' 70% of revenue can be spent on wages and agent fees from next season - remaining high earners could be sold.

Already set to incur a substantial fine for last year's breaches, squad costs simply have to come down.

So, with that in mind, Villa will again try to cut Philippe Coutinho loose. With 12 months still left on his contract, he has been on loan at Vasco da Gama, now managed by ex-Brazil boss Fernando Diniz, and all parties are keen for him to stay.

New clubs could be found for Leander Dendoncker, Emiliano Buendia - who spent the second half of last season at Bayer Leverkusen - and Nottingham Forest loanee Alex Moreno.

RB Leipzig have a £12m option to buy young full-back Kosta Nedeljkovic, while former Juventus pair Samuel Iling-Junior and Enzo Barrenechea might also raise much-needed funds.


Aston Villa's most likely signings for 2025 summer transfer window

Marco Asensio of Aston Villa celebrates scoring against Club Brugge, on March 12, 2025© Imago

Both brought in during what was widely considered a successful January window, loanees Axel Disasi and Marco Asensio are likely targets; however, a longer-term deal for Rashford is surely out of reach.

Disasi will be allowed to leave Chelsea, but Villa do not hold an option to sign him on a permanent basis and would need to negotiate.

Asensio's loan from new European champions Paris Saint-Germain does have such a clause, though the 29-year-old's high salary may prove a problem.

Furthermore, teenage Feyenoord striker Zepiqueno Redmond is set to arrive at Villa Park next month. Out of contract in Rotterdam, he is seen as one for the future and should initially join up with the Under-21s.


Aston Villa's priority positions for 2025 summer transfer window

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery on January 21, 2025© Imago

Emery has been consulting with long-time associate Monchi - Villa's president of football operations - and several others on the recruitment team about potential targets, and defensive reinforcements seem to top their list.

The claret-and-blue club intend to strengthen at right-back and in the centre, although upgrades might be tough to secure given the financial situation before making sales.

A departure for top-earner Martinez could help combat concerns over PSR (the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules), but two goalkeepers would then have to come in: Robin Olsen is bound for Malmo on a free transfer.

Leon Bailey could also draw an offer from the Saudi Pro League, while Ollie Watkins may still pique Arsenal's interest, so further movement in the final third cannot be ruled out. In fact, it might be a busy summer in B6.

