Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho has reportedly learned what it would take if he is to return to Borussia Dortmund during the summer transfer window.

The England international has failed to live up to expectations since making the switch from BVB for £73m in 2021, although he shone on loan for the German giants in the second half of 2023-24.

Sancho played a critical role in Dortmund reaching the Champions League final, where they were beaten by Real Madrid, before attempting to reignite his career on loan with Chelsea.

The winger helped the Blues to Conference League glory, but Chelsea ended up paying a £5m penalty fee to get out of their obligation to make the deal permanent, and Sancho was sent back to Old Trafford.

With there being no prospect of a career revival under Ruben Amorim, Sancho was shipped out to Aston Villa in the hope of a Marcus Rashford-type resurrection, but the 25-year-old's time in the West Midlands has been forgettable so far.

Sancho has failed to score or assist in eight appearances for Unai Emery's side, and he is still waiting for his first Premier League start for the Lions.

Jadon Sancho must 'halve' wages to secure Borussia Dortmund return

Villa are not expected to keep Sancho on the books permanently, and the attacker's contract with Man United is also set to expire next summer, unless the Red Devils extend simply to protect his value.

However, the 20-time English champions look set to make a significant loss on the 25-year-old, although they will save £300,000 a week in wages by cutting ties with Sancho, whose future beyond the end of the season remains clouded in uncertainty.

Dortmund are supposedly happy to welcome Sancho back for a third stint at the club, but according to The Mirror, he would need to slash his salary by 50% to rejoin the German giants, who are only willing to pay him £150,000 a week.

Only one Dortmund player earns that much at present - first-choice goalkeeper Gregor Kobel - and Sancho has supposedly been warned by Dortmund chiefs that a reunion will not be feasible if he does not fall in line with their wage structure.

Sancho has supposedly accepted that he needs to leave English football in 2026, but it is not clear whether he is prepared to accept such a significant reduction in wages to go back to Dortmund, whom he registered 53 goals and 67 assists for across 158 appearances.

Meanwhile, the Englishman has only produced 12 goals and six assists in 83 matches for Man United across all competitions, and his last appearance for the Red Devils came back in the 2024 Community Shield.

Could Jadon Sancho's Dortmund return aid Man Utd transfer mission?

It was reported in the summer that Sancho would be willing to halve his salary to go back to the Signal Iduna Park, where he could very well replace Karim Adeyemi in the BVB attack.

The Germany international is struggling to come to an agreement with Dortmund over a new contract, and Man United have been heavily linked with his services ahead of a likely exit.

Sancho's prospective return to Dortmund could therefore help Man Utd on their mission to sign Adeyemi, although the attacker is said to prefer a move to a different Premier League club.