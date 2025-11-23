Manchester reportedly learn that a Bundesliga forward prefers to move to a Premier League rival to the disappointment of Ruben Amorim, who is keen to sign attackers.

Manchester United have reportedly learnt that Karim Adeyemi of Borussia Dortmund has set his sights on a move to Arsenal if he is to leave the club in the summer for the Premier League.

After the success of the transfer window, Red Devils fans are keen for the club to make more additions in the coming January and summer windows.

Forwards Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Sesko were the headline signings, and the trio are expected to be at the heart of the team for years to come.

Ruben Amorim's side have been credited with an interest in other attackers despite having invested heavily in the frontline, including Dortmund winger Adeyemi.

However, The Mirror report that the 23-year-old has a price tag of £75m, a fee that price would be difficult to match, but the report also adds that the winger would prefer a move to Arsenal if he was to leave Germany.

Karim Adeyemi in profile: Why do Manchester United want the forward?

Adeyemi has endured a mixed season with BVB, scoring three goals and providing three assists in 14 matches, with two of his goals and one of his assists coming in 10 league games.

While his overall return is by no means poor, it may be concerning that he has only netted 18 times in the Bundesliga in 80 games, as well as the fact he has frequently suffered injuries.

Perhaps United were keen on the forward for his other attributes, including his immense pace, with the attacker having recorded the joint sixth-fastest speed in the top flight this term (35.78 km/h).

If the Red Devils are hoping to secure a signing with immense pace, they could look to target Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo, though they may face competition for his signature from the likes of Liverpool.

What type of players should Ruben Amorim target in the next two transfer windows?

The club should primarily look to reinforce in midfield overt the next two windows given Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro are both in their thirties and have at times struggled when asked to dictate the flow of a game.

With Manuel Ugarte not trusted by Amorim so far, the team not only need numbers in the middle of the pitch, but also players with athletic and progressive qualities.

The Red Devils may also soon need to address their defence considering Harry Maguire's contract is set to expire at the end of the season, while Lisandro Martinez may need to be replaced at some point if he cannot overcome his injury woes.

Adding at least one centre-back to the squad should be seen as a necessity, though they may be able to wait until the summer, especially if Maguire remains at Old Trafford for the rest of the campaign.