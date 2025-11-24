Manchester United and Liverpool are reportedly on red alert following Vinicius Junior's Real Madrid contract bombshell.

Manchester United and Liverpool are reportedly among the clubs that have been placed on red alert by Vinicius Junior's Real Madrid contract stance.

Vinicius, who has been with Real Madrid since 2018, has ended the final two years of his contract which will expire at the end of the 2026-27 season.

A recent report claimed that everything was in place for the Brazil international to put pen to paper on a new contract with Los Blancos.

However, it has since emerged that Vinicius has informed Real Madrid chiefs that he has no plans to sign a new deal with Xabi Alonso at the club.

Vinicius seemingly has a strained relationship with the Real Madrid head coach after being left frustrated with the way he has been treated this term.

Man Utd, Liverpool monitoring Vinicius situation

The 25-year-old has occasionally been used from the bench, while he has also been taken off before the end of games on several occasions this season.

Vinicius was angered by the decision to take him off in last month's Clasico, where he stormed down the tunnel at the Bernabeu before later returning to the bench.

With Vinicius facing an uncertain future, The Mirror are reporting that a number of Premier League clubs have been put on red alert by the latest development.

The report claims that Man United and Liverpool are among those who could be keeping a close eye on the situation after previously being linked with the Real Madrid star.

Should Man Utd, Liverpool move for Vinicius?

Vinicus has showcased his undoubted talent during his seven-year stay in the Spanish capital, having racked up 111 goals and 89 assists in 339 competitive appearances.

While it is unclear whether Vinicius would be open to a Premier League switch, it makes perfect sense why a number of top English clubs will be keeping tabs on his uncertain situation.

With that said, Man United's 3-4-2-1 system means they play with two number tens rather than wingers, which may reduce Vinicius's effectiveness in the final third.

The winger tends to enjoy playing off the left flank, where he has the option to come inside onto his right foot or drive down the outside of the full-back.

With that said, he would probably be better suited to Liverpool's system and would surely improve the club's left-wing options.

However, the Reds may be reluctant to pursue an expensive deal for Vinicius if they are successful in their pursuit of Antoine Semenyo.