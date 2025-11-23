Real Madrid reach a 'full agreement' to extend a Brazilian attacker's contract until the summer of 2031, according to a report.

Real Madrid have reached a 'full agreement' to extend a Brazilian attacker's contract until the summer of 2031, according to a report.

The capital giants are expected to line up with Kylian Mbappe despite an injury scare for France over the international break, while Arda Guler, Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Junior should complete the forward line.

The latter remains a key component of the Real Madrid squad despite his infamous El Clasico meltdown a few weeks ago, where he reacted angrily to being substituted in Los Blancos' 2-1 win over Barcelona.

Vinicius's tantrum came at a time of contract tensions between himself and Real Madrid, who as things stand will lose the 25-year-old on a free transfer in 2027 and could therefore entertain bids for his services next summer.

Real Madrid, Vinicius Junior reach 'full agreement' for new contract

It was reported earlier this month that Vinicius wanted to be paid as much as Mbappe if he was to extend his stay with Los Blancos, who were not prepared to offer him that much money at that time.

However, according to AS - via Tribuna - a breakthrough in negotiations has finally been reached, and the two parties have now struck a 'full agreement' over a new Real Madrid contract for the Brazil international until 2031.

The deal is said to be 'already done', in spite of the recent tensions between Alonso and Vinicius, and a May meeting where both sides 'narrowed their differences' was key to getting a renewal over the line.

It is not clear how much the attacker will earn under the terms of his new contract, but the deal will reportedly reflect his status as one of the club's most integral players and a possible future contender for the Ballon d'Or.

Vinicius could have potentially become the highest-paid athlete in the world had he moved to Saudi Arabia, but the South American has snubbed interest from the Middle East to continue in Madrid, and there was supposedly no prospect of contract talks breaking down despite his disagreements with Alonso.

The former Flamengo prospect will continue at a club whom he has recorded 111 goals and 87 assists for in 338 appearances across all competitions, including six strikes and five helpers from 22 games in 2025-26.

How big a boost is Vinicius's contract renewal for Real Madrid?

If reports are to be believed, Vinicius's renewal is not just a significant boost for the Bernabeu faithful, but also for himself, Alonso and the rest of the squad, who no longer have that air of uncertainty hanging over them.

The 25-year-old has struggled to show his best form in recent weeks, failing to score or assist in six straight games in all competitions, but both his recent tensions with Alonso and protracted contract negotiations could have been contributing factors to that slump.

Now that Vinicius has supposedly committed his future to Los Blancos, he can focus purely on repaying the club's faith in his abilities, and his numbers over the past few years suggest he will do just that.