Real Madrid attacker Vinicius Junior is reportedly unwilling to sign a new contract at the Bernabeu until his relationship with head coach Xabi Alonso improves.

The 25-year-old has been the subject of intense speculation over recent times, with some publications suggesting that a deal has been agreed.

Vinicius has scored five goals and provided four assists in La Liga for Real Madrid this term as they fight with Barcelona at the top of the table.

The attacker remains a key part of Brazil's plans on the international scene also, starting both friendly matches against Senegal and Tunisia earlier this month.

Since making the switch to Europe from Flamengo during the summer of 2018, Vinicius has netted 111 goals across 339 appearances for Los Blancos.

Real Madrid told harsh truth by Vinicius?

According to The Athletic, Brazilian superstar Vinicius has laid out his current feelings regarding the potential of him signing a new contract.

The report claims that the 25-year-old will not put pen to paper on fresh terms whilst his relationship with head coach Xabi Alonso remains 'strained'.

It is understood that Vinicius relayed this information via club president Florentino Perez, who is seemingly playing the role of a middle man in the saga.

It is believed that the attacker is not happy with how Alonso has treated him this season, often taking the forward off before the end of matches.

Vinicius was taken off with 20 minutes to go during October's El Clasico clash with Barcelona, prompting the player to react negatively on the pitch.

Could PL clubs take advantage?

With Vinicius' contract expiring during the summer of 2027, Real Madrid could be in a position where they want to sell the star in the near future.

If Alonso cannot fix his broken relationship with the attacker, he could be on his way out of Los Blancos for another club in 2026 or later.

Unless Bayern Munich or Paris Saint-Germain make a move for Vinicius, it is natural to assume that a Premier League switch would be on the cards.