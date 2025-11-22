Barcelona mark their return to Camp Nou with a 4-0 victory over Athletic Bilbao on Saturday afternoon.

Barcelona marked their long-awaited return to Camp Nou with a 4-0 victory over Athletic Bilbao on Saturday afternoon.

Robert Lewandowski, Ferran Torres (two) and Fermin Lopez scored the goals for the La Liga champions against an Athletic side that finished with 10 men, having seen Oihan Sancet sent off in the second period.

The result has moved Hansi Flick's side level on points (31) with Real Madrid at the top of the La Liga table, but they remain second on the head-to-head record.

As for Athletic, the Basque outfit have had a difficult start to the 2025-26 campaign, with 17 points from 13 matches leaving them down in eighth position in the division.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

Glad to be home!

Barcelona last played an official game at Camp Nou in May 2023, but the newly-renovated stadium opened in time - albeit with a reduced capacity - for the contest with Athletic on Saturday afternoon.

The extension is not yet complete, with 45,401 spectators allowed for this contest, and those in attendance were treated to an excellent performance from the reigning La Liga champions.

Lewandowski, who could leave the club on a free transfer next summer, reminded everyone that he is still one of the best strikers in world football with a goal, while Lamine Yamal was again a delight.

In truth, it was an incredibly comfortable afternoon for a Barcelona team that had too much strength and too much quality for the Spanish champions, who are now level with Real Madrid at the summit.

BARCELONA VS. ATHLETIC BILBAO HIGHLIGHTS

Robert Lewandowski goal vs. Athletic Bilbao (4th min, Barcelona 1-0 Athletic Bilbao)

Barcelona make the breakthrough in the fourth minute of the contest, and it is Lewandowski on the scoresheet, with the experienced striker working his way into the penalty box before finding the back of the net - should Athletic goalkeeper Unai Simon have kept that out at his near post? Quite possibly!

Ferran Torres goal vs. Athletic Bilbao (45th min, Barcelona 2-0 Athletic Bilbao)

Barcelona double their advantage in the closing stages of the first period, with Torres squeezing the ball past Athletic goalkeeper Simon following a glorious pass from Yamal. The champions are comfortable here!

Fermin Lopez goal vs. Athletic Bilbao (48th min, Barcelona 3-0 Athletic Bilbao)

It is three for Barcelona at Camp Nou, and Fermin is on the scoresheet, with the Spaniard smashing the ball into the back of the net from inside the box after more lacklustre defending from Athletic.

Athletic Bilbao's Oihan Sancet red card (54th min)

Athletic are reduced to 10 men at Camp Nou, as Sancet is sent off for a poor challenge on Fermin - that just about sums up what has been a difficult afternoon for Athletic thus far.

Ferran Torres goal vs. Athletic Bilbao (91st min, Barcelona 4-0 Athletic Bilbao)

Barcelona have their fourth of the match, and it is a second goal for Torres, as the attacker finishes following another excellent pass from Yamal.

MAN OF THE MATCH - LAMINE YAMAL

Yamal is simply a genius of a footballer.

The 18-year-old's two passes for Torres to score were sensational, and Athletic just could not live with the Spaniard, who was not in action for his country during the international break due to a groin procedure.

Yamal completed seven dribbles and finished with a pass success rate of 91%.

BEST STATS



And the first goal at Spotify Camp Nou goes to... ROBERT LEWANDOWSKI!!!

— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) November 22, 2025



33 - #Barcelona ?? have scored in each of their last 33 @LaLigaEN matches (85 goals), their best scoring run in the competition since February 2019, under Ernesto Valverde (37 games, 99 goals). Aggressive. pic.twitter.com/vYzoGJJeb4

— OptaJose (@OptaJose) November 22, 2025

BARCELONA VS. ATHLETIC BILBAO MATCH STATS

Possession: Barcelona 68%-32% Athletic Bilbao

Shots: Barcelona 19-13 Athletic Bilbao

Shots on target: Barcelona 7-2 Athletic Bilbao

Corners: Barcelona 5-7 Athletic Bilbao

Fouls: Barcelona 9-9 Athletic Bilbao

WHAT NEXT?

Barcelona will now head to England to tackle Chelsea in the Champions League, with the league phase contest taking place at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday.

Athletic, meanwhile, will be bidding to return to winning ways when they continue their Champions League league phase campaign with an away game against Slavia Prague on the same night.

