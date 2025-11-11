Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior allegedly lays out his financial demands if he is to sign a new deal with the 15-time European champions after his El Clasico meltdown.

Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior has allegedly laid out his financial demands if he is to sign a new deal with the 15-time European champions.

The Brazil international is yet to extend his contract beyond the summer of 2027, meaning that Los Blancos could find themselves under pressure to sell him in 2026 if he does not pen fresh terms.

Vinicius's recent El Clasico meltdown added fuel to the fire regarding the speculation over his future, but both he and head coach Xabi Alonso have now put the incident behind them.

The South American has been warned by a Champions League icon that Real will side with Alonso over him if tensions arise between the pair again, though, and his future remains unresolved heading into the New Year.

Now, Spanish outlet Sport claims that if Vinicius is to commit his future to the La Liga leaders, he wants to be paid as much as the club's highest earner, Kylian Mbappe.

Vinicius Junior 'demanding Kylian Mbappe wages' in new Real Madrid deal

According to football salaries website Capology, Vinicius currently takes home €400,577 (£352,668) per week at the Bernabeu, giving him a yearly pay packet of €20,830,000 (£18,338,732).

That wage means that Vinicius is currently the joint third-highest earner in the Real Madrid squad, level with Jude Bellingham but behind David Alaba (£380,942 per week) and Mbappe (£529,086 per week).

The Brazilian attacker is therefore after a staggering wage increase of €200,000 (£176,080) per week to renew his contract with Real Madrid, but the Blancos board are refusing to sanction such a significant salary bump.

Real believe that their stance is justified due to Vinicius's recent drop-off in form, as the 25-year-old has failed to register a goal or assist in any of his last six games for Alonso's side in all competitions, last finding the back of the net against Villarreal on October 4.

Vinicius has contributed a total of five goals and four assists in 12 La Liga games so far this season, but he is still waiting for his first direct involvement in the 2025-26 Champions League.

How much do Real Madrid want to sell Vinicius?

With the Vinicius-Real Madrid contract stand-off showing no signs of ending anytime soon, Los Blancos have supposedly already named their asking price for the South American ahead of the 2026 summer window.

The report adds that Real want €150m (£132.1m) to sanction Vinicius's sale next year, when clubs in Saudi Arabia are expected to push for his signing in a world-record deal for the player.

Vinicius could supposedly expect an astronomical €1bn (£880m) contract in Saudi Arabia, which would make him the world's best-paid player, but he may also have interest from the Premier League.

One manager in England's top flight has allegedly requested the signing of the former Flamengo winner, who has registered 111 goals and 87 assists in 338 matches for Real Madrid in all tournaments since 2019.