Real Madrid and Barcelona have reportedly been informed that AZ Alkmaar would be willing to let highly-rated midfielder Kees Smit leave for a fee in the region of €25m (£22m) during next summer's transfer window.

Smit, 19, has been in impressive form for AZ during the 2025-26 campaign, making 20 appearances in all competitions, scoring twice and registering four assists in the process.

A host of Premier League clubs, including Manchester United, Liverpool and Newcastle United, are believed to be tracking Smit, while Real Madrid and Barcelona are both thought to be well positioned.

According to reports in Spain, AZ would want a club-record fee for Smit next summer, with the Dutch outfit said to be looking for approximately €25m (£22m) for the teenager.

Smit came through the youth system at AZ, and he has now represented the Dutch outfit on 51 occasions in all competitions, scoring four goals and registering six assists in the process.

AZ 'value' Smit at £22m amid Real Madrid, Barcelona interest

The central midfielder has scored once and provided two assists in seven appearances in the Europa League, while he has two goals and two assists in 31 Eredivisie fixtures.

Smit is yet to be capped at senior level by the Netherlands, but he has featured on four occasions for his country at Under-21s level, and he is very much on the radar of first-team manager Ronald Koeman, who recently compared the midfielder to Barcelona and Spain star Pedri.

“[Smit] has the awareness to receive in tight spaces and move the ball forward. That is something we value,” Koeman recently told reporters. “The resemblance people see (with Pedri) is in how he positions himself and his decision-making under pressure.

“Big clubs follow players with these characteristics. That is normal. What is important is that he continues developing where he is, playing regularly.”

Smit transfer news: Which club will win the race?

Smit appears to be on the radar of a number of major clubs, so it is expected to be a fierce battle for the midfielder's signature next summer, with a mid-season departure unlikely.

Man United and Liverpool are believed to lead the Premier League interest, but Barcelona and Real Madrid are both thought to have been working on a transfer in recent months.

Meeting AZ's asking price is not expected to be problematic for those interested, so it could be down to the player to decide whether he wants to move to the Premier League or La Liga, and that will not be an easy choice to make.