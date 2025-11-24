Real Madrid head coach Xabi Alonso is reportedly hoping to keep Gonzalo Garcia at the club in January, blocking a potential Leeds United transfer for the 21-year-old.

Real Madrid have reportedly blocked Gonzalo Garcia's proposed January move to Leeds United.

The 21-year-old burst onto the first-team scene for Los Blancos during the summer, scoring four goals in six appearances at the Club World Cup.

Xabi Alonso's troops made the semi-finals of the revamped competition with the help of Garcia, who netted in every group-stage contest.

However, the youngster's influence waned in the final-four clash, in which the Spanish giants were battered by Paris Saint-Germain.

Surprisingly, the Champions League holders went on to suffer defeat at the hands of Chelsea in the final, with the Blues lifting the silverware.

Real Madrid 'block' Leeds move for Garcia

According to The Mirror, Real Madrid are marking their territory as they look to retain the services of their top young talents in the New Year.

The report claims that Los Blancos head coach Alonso has 'blocked' a proposed move for Garcia to newly-promoted Leeds in January.

It is understood that the Real Madrid boss has held in-person discussions with the 21-year-old, highlighting his importance to the Bernabeu club.

This is despite the Spaniard starting just the single La Liga match in 2025-26, totalling only 122 minutes of top-flight football since the summeKylian Mbappe remains the main man at the top of the pitch, however Alonso supposedly believes that Garcia will be needed more during the second half of the campaign.

Leeds' attacking issues

Daniel Farke's side have now won just one of their last seven Premier League matches after a narrow defeat to Aston Villa at Elland Road on Sunday afternoon.

Strengthening his case for starting spot at next year's World Cup for England, Villa star Morgan Rodgers bagged a brace in Yorkshire.

Leeds could do with a player with the attacking quality of the brummie, with Farke's men scoring at a modest rate so far this season.